'Cymru am byth' roughly translates as 'Wales forever', although it's not often that this kind of call to arms rises through the Twitter league tables.

#cymruambyth is trending. Those of you who follow Cardiff trends will know that 'Wales' and 'Welsh' are literally always trending here. — Ceri Taylor (@ceritaylor) February 6, 2015

The fact that the the hashtag has gone full United Kingdom can only mean one thing: Wales are playing England in the Six Nations.

Kick-off isn't until 8.05pm, but even early this morning people were getting excited.

Back across the bridge in England, the sleeper cells were ready for the call.

But some worried they had been undercover for too long.

Memories of two years ago, when Wales beat England 30-3, came flooding back.

Hoping to see this again at 10pm tonight #CymruAmByth pic.twitter.com/HWhbp4lDwa — robert emanuel (@emanuelrob) February 6, 2015

But there were plenty of England fans ready for the battle ahead.

Even our four-legged friends were getting into the spirit of things.

And nobody could concentrate at work.

A lucky few were clutching these.

For everyone else, set your reminders. 7.30pm BBC1. Kick-off 8.05pm. Game on.