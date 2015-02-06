Six Nations 2015: the day Wales conquered Twitter
What is #cymruambyth and why is it trending?
The Six Nations can do strange things. People turn up to work with daffodils in their buttonholes.... and strange hashtags start trending on Twitter.
Yes, this is the day that Wales conquered Twitter. The digital army gathered and very soon #cymruambyth was trending in the UK.
'Cymru am byth' roughly translates as 'Wales forever', although it's not often that this kind of call to arms rises through the Twitter league tables.
#cymruambyth is trending. Those of you who follow Cardiff trends will know that 'Wales' and 'Welsh' are literally always trending here.
— Ceri Taylor (@ceritaylor) February 6, 2015
The fact that the the hashtag has gone full United Kingdom can only mean one thing: Wales are playing England in the Six Nations.
Kick-off isn't until 8.05pm, but even early this morning people were getting excited.
Back across the bridge in England, the sleeper cells were ready for the call.
But some worried they had been undercover for too long.
Divided loyalties - English husband, London-born daughter, lived in England for 25years. But still. #iamwales #cymruambyth #WalesvEngland
— ⭐JulietteAdAstra⭐ (@JulietteAdAstra) February 6, 2015
Memories of two years ago, when Wales beat England 30-3, came flooding back.
Hoping to see this again at 10pm tonight #CymruAmByth pic.twitter.com/HWhbp4lDwa
— robert emanuel (@emanuelrob) February 6, 2015
But there were plenty of England fans ready for the battle ahead.
Already for tonight #6Nations2015 # v #WalesvEngland pic.twitter.com/o4PKCDvH6n
— Kim rampling (@RamplingKim) February 6, 2015
Even our four-legged friends were getting into the spirit of things.
As long as we beat the English... get treats & go for walkies... I don't care! #WalesvEngland #Wales #cymruambyth pic.twitter.com/JtkjDMSY8M
— Charlie Paws (@charliepaws_) February 6, 2015
And nobody could concentrate at work.
A lucky few were clutching these.
For everyone else, set your reminders. 7.30pm BBC1. Kick-off 8.05pm. Game on.