What channel is Scotland v Wales on? Watch Six Nations on TV, live stream, team news

Scotland couldn’t have dreamed of a better start to their Six Nations fixtures in 2021, with a big clash against Wales coming up this weekend.

Not only did the Scots defeat favourites England but they did so south of the border for the first time in 38 years.

Coach Gregor Townsend will be delighted by his men’s gritty display at Twickenham last weekend but will know it will count for little if they can’t follow it up with a win this time out.

Wales beat Ireland 21-16 in their opener, though they were aided by Peter O’Mahony’s red card and still didn’t blow away their disadvantaged opponents.

Coach Wayne Pivac will know his side is far from sorted and will demand a big display in Edinburgh.

What time is Scotland v Wales?

Scotland v Wales will kick off at 4:45pm on Saturday 13th February 2021.

What channel is Scotland v Wales?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 4pm as well as Welsh-language channel S4C.

How to live stream Scotland v Wales

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Scotland v Wales on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

Scotland v Wales odds

Scotland v Wales team news

Scotland: Hogg, Graham, Harris, Lang, Van der Merwe, Russell, Price, Sutherland, Turner, Z Fagerson, Cummings, J Gray, Thomson, Watson, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Cherry, Kebble, Nel, R Gray, Graham, Steele, Van der Walt, Jones.

Wales: Halfpenny, Rees-Zammit, Tompkins, Watkin, Williams, Biggar, Davies, W Jones, Owens, Francis, Beard, Wyn Jones, Wainwright, Tipuric, Faletau.

Replacements: Dee, R Jones, Brown, Rowlands, Botham, Hardy, Sheedy, Halaholo.

Scotland v Wales prediction

The beauty of the Six Nations is that, while you can call so many of the games throughout each tournament, one upset changes the entire complexion of the competition.

Scotland produced a shock early doors, and have suddenly thrust themselves into contention for the title after just one outing.

If the Scots can go into their France away clash with two wins on the board, and home games against Ireland and Italy to finish off, they can play in Paris without fear.

Prediction: Scotland win

