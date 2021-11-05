What channel is Scotland v Australia Autumn Internationals match on? Kick off time, TV and live stream
Check out our guide about how to watch Scotland v Australia in the Autumn Internationals 2021 including TV details and UK time.
Scotland continue their Autumn Internationals series with a clash against Australia at Murrayfield this weekend live on Amazon Prime Video.
The Scots have enjoyed a progressive 2021, even if not all of their results have fully displayed their improvements.
They destroyed Tonga 60-14 last weekend in their first match since a bright Six Nations campaign that saw them defeat England, Italy and France.
Even in their two defeats this year, Scotland have proven themselves as a very capable unit that could be a major threat in 2022. They lost 25-24 and 27-24 to eventual Six Nations champions Wales and Ireland respectively this year.
They will relish the chance to test themselves against elite opposition once again and Australia would be a great scalp to claim for Gregor Townsend.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Australia on TV and online.
When is Scotland v Australia on TV?
Scotland v Australia will take place on Sunday 7th November 2021.
Check out our Autumn Internationals on TV guide for the latest times and information for every match.
What time is kick-off?
Scotland v Australia will kick off at 2:15pm.
There are several Autumn Internationals rugby games taking place this week including England v Tonga.
What TV channel is Scotland v Australia on?
The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.
A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.
How to live stream Scotland v Australia online
Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 1:30pm.
You can take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.
Scotland v Australia team news
Scotland: TBC
Australia: TBC
