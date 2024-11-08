Ireland responded to World Cup disappointment with a Six Nations title, missing out on the Grand Slam in the penultimate round after a Marcus Smith drop goal.

The summer then saw them trade wins with South Africa as they ended a tour there 1-1.

The All Blacks come into this one after a dramatic 24-22 win over England, and having thumped Japan a week before that.

Ireland are buoyed by returns from Hugo Keenan, Jamison Gibson-Park and wing Mack Hansen, while Caelan Doris will take the captain’s armband in place of an injured Peter O'Mahony.

When is Ireland v New Zealand?

Ireland v New Zealand will take place on Friday 8th November 2024.

What time is Ireland v New Zealand kick-off?

Ireland v New Zealand will kick off at 8:10pm.

Check out the Autumn Internationals TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Ireland v New Zealand on?

Ireland v New Zealand will be shown live on TNT Sports.

How to live stream Ireland v New Zealand online

Ireland v New Zealand key player to watch

Garry Ringrose (Ireland)

The centre has been in solid form for Leinster, and will come up against Rieko Ioane. Ringrose will have the task of shooting forward in Ireland’s defensive system to cut off space for the likes of Ioane and the All Blacks’ backline.

Ireland v New Zealand prediction

Ireland will have some confidence having seen England run the All Blacks close last weekend, and the home advantage factor could be just enough to see them clinch another victory over the Kiwis.

Prediction: IRELAND WIN

You can tune in for every Autumn Internationals match live on TNT Sports and discovery+ in from 2nd to 30th November 2024.

