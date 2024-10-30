Autumn Internationals rugby on TV 2024: Fixtures, schedule, times and dates
Your complete guide to the Autumn Internationals matches on TV in 2024 featuring a full schedule of fixtures, kick-off times and dates.
The Autumn Internationals represent a terrific opportunity for hemispheres to collide as elite rugby nations meet across the globe in the weeks to come.
Southern Hemisphere teams, including Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, are among the notable nations on the move.
They will touch down across Europe to face England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales among others, with some fascinating match-ups on the slate.
This is a fantastic chance for home nations teams to measure themselves up against the best in the world, with the Six Nations 2025 on the horizon.
It's also a brilliant time to find some form if you're a fringe player aiming to claw your way into a starting XV ahead of next year.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full Autumn Internationals 2024 TV schedule.
How to watch Autumn Internationals 2024
The Autumn Internationals will be shown live on TNT Sports from 2024.
Autumn Internationals 2024 TV schedule
All UK times.
WEEK 1
Saturday 2nd November
- England v New Zealand (3:10pm) TNT Sports / discovery+
- Scotland v Fiji (5:40pm) TNT Sports / discovery+
WEEK 2
Friday 8th November
- Ireland v New Zealand (8:10pm) TNT Sports / discovery+
Saturday 9th November
- England v Australia (3:10pm) TNT Sports / discovery+
- Italy v Argentina (5:40pm) TNT Sports / discovery+
- France v Japan (8:10pm) TNT Sports / discovery+
Sunday 10th November
- Wales v Fiji (1:40pm) TNT Sports / discovery+ / S4C / BBC iPlayer
- Scotland v South Africa (4:10pm) TNT Sports / discovery+
WEEK 3
Friday 15th November
- Ireland v Argentina (8:10pm) TNT Sports / discovery+
Saturday 16th November
- Scotland v Portugal (3:10pm) TNT Sports / discovery+
- England v South Africa (5:40pm) TNT Sports / discovery+
- France v New Zealand (8:10pm) TNT Sports / discovery+
Sunday 17th November
- Italy v Georgia (1:40pm) TNT Sports / discovery+
- Wales v Australia (4:10pm) TNT Sports / discovery+ / S4C / BBC iPlayer
WEEK 4
Friday 22nd November
- France v Argentina (8:10pm) TNT Sports / discovery+
Saturday 23rd November
- Ireland v Fiji (3:10pm) TNT Sports / discovery+
- Wales v South Africa (5:40pm) TNT Sports / discovery+ / S4C / BBC iPlayer
- Italy v New Zealand (8:10pm) TNT Sports / discovery+
Sunday 24th November
- Scotland v Australia (1:40pm) TNT Sports / discovery+
- England v Japan (4:10pm) TNT Sports / discovery+
WEEK 5
Saturday 30th November
- Ireland v Australia (3:10pm) TNT Sports / discovery+
Autumn Internationals 2024 results
We'll update this page with all the latest results as they happen.
