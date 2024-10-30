They will touch down across Europe to face England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales among others, with some fascinating match-ups on the slate.

This is a fantastic chance for home nations teams to measure themselves up against the best in the world, with the Six Nations 2025 on the horizon.

It's also a brilliant time to find some form if you're a fringe player aiming to claw your way into a starting XV ahead of next year.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Autumn Internationals 2024 TV schedule.

How to watch Autumn Internationals 2024

The Autumn Internationals will be shown live on TNT Sports from 2024.

If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month.

You can also watch every match live on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract across a range of devices.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Autumn Internationals 2024 TV schedule

All UK times.

WEEK 1

Saturday 2nd November

England v New Zealand (3:10pm) TNT Sports / discovery+

Scotland v Fiji (5:40pm) TNT Sports / discovery+

WEEK 2

Friday 8th November

Ireland v New Zealand (8:10pm) TNT Sports / discovery+

Saturday 9th November

England v Australia (3:10pm) TNT Sports / discovery+

Italy v Argentina (5:40pm) TNT Sports / discovery+

France v Japan (8:10pm) TNT Sports / discovery+

Sunday 10th November

Wales v Fiji (1:40pm) TNT Sports / discovery+ / S4C / BBC iPlayer

Scotland v South Africa (4:10pm) TNT Sports / discovery+

WEEK 3

Friday 15th November

Ireland v Argentina (8:10pm) TNT Sports / discovery+

Saturday 16th November

Scotland v Portugal (3:10pm) TNT Sports / discovery+

England v South Africa (5:40pm) TNT Sports / discovery+

France v New Zealand (8:10pm) TNT Sports / discovery+

Sunday 17th November

Italy v Georgia (1:40pm) TNT Sports / discovery+

Wales v Australia (4:10pm) TNT Sports / discovery+ / S4C / BBC iPlayer

WEEK 4

Friday 22nd November

France v Argentina (8:10pm) TNT Sports / discovery+

Saturday 23rd November

Ireland v Fiji (3:10pm) TNT Sports / discovery+

Wales v South Africa (5:40pm) TNT Sports / discovery+ / S4C / BBC iPlayer

Italy v New Zealand (8:10pm) TNT Sports / discovery+

Sunday 24th November

Scotland v Australia (1:40pm) TNT Sports / discovery+

England v Japan (4:10pm) TNT Sports / discovery+

WEEK 5

Saturday 30th November

Ireland v Australia (3:10pm) TNT Sports / discovery+

Autumn Internationals 2024 results

We'll update this page with all the latest results as they happen.

