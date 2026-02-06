England will hope for a confident, professional victory to get their Six Nations campaign up and running against Wales at Twickenham.

Steve Borthwick's men enter the tournament as the in-form team given their active 11-match winning streak.

It would be the greatest shock in recent years if beleaguered Wales could upset the odds and clinch victory here following just two wins in their last 22 outings.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Wales on TV and online.

When is England v Wales?

England v Wales will take place on Saturday 7th February 2026.

The game takes place at Twickenham in London.

What time is England v Wales kick-off?

England v Wales will kick off at 4:40pm.

What TV channel is England v Wales on?

England v Wales will be shown live on ITV1 from 3:45pm.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.

How to live stream England v Wales online

England v Wales will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

