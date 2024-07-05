He can build on the tremendous work done by the Glasgow Warriors winning the URC by winning four from four.

Five uncapped players start for Scotland: Edinburgh centre Matt Currie; Sale Sharks duo, wing Arron Reed and scrum-half Gus Warr; lock Max Williamson and flanker Gregor Brown - both from Glasgow.

Canada will see an inexperienced Scottish side as a huge and winnable scalp for them, and will be motivated to shock the visitors.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Canada v Scotland on TV and online.

When is Canada v Scotland?

Canada v Scotland will take place on Saturday 6th July 2024.

The game takes place at TD Place Stadium, Ottawa.

What time is Canada v Scotland kick-off?

Canada v Scotland will kick off at 10pm BST (5pm local time).

Check out the Summer Internationals TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Canada v Scotland on?

Canada v Scotland will be shown live on TNT Sports.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Canada v Scotland online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

Canada v Scotland prediction

Even with the debutants and inexperience, Scotland should prove too much for Kingsley Jones’s side, who failed to qualify for the World Cup in France last year and have slowly slid backwards.

Prediction: Scotland to win

