Sheffield can become the first team to win the competition on more than one occasion, having tasted success in its inaugural season in 2019, after punching their ticket for Wembley with a 28-18 victory over York Knights last month.

To do so, the Eagles will have to beat runaway Championship leaders Wakefield, who have opened up a five-point gap at the top of the table after just 10 games and hammered Bradford Bulls 40-14 in the semi-final.

A revamped format for the 1895 Cup, which allows Championship and League 1 clubs to compete in their own knock-out competition, has meant more games in 2024 but that will take nothing away from what is expected to be a hard-fought final in late evening Wembley sunshine.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wakefield Trinity v Sheffield Eagles on TV and online.

When is the 1895 Cup final?

Wakefield Trinity v Sheffield Eagles will take place on Saturday 8th June 2024.

1895 Cup final kick-off time

Wakefield Trinity v Sheffield Eagles will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is the 1895 Cup final on?

Unfortunately, Wakefield Trinity v Sheffield Eagles won't be shown live on TV.

How to live stream the 1895 Cup final online

You can watch the game on SuperLeague+.

The match will be streamed live and free to all SuperLeague+ members.

You do not need a subscription to the Super League coverage that has been available all season.

