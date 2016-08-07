From: West Yorkshire

When is Lizzie Armitstead competing in Rio 2016?

She's cycling in the Women's Road Race on Sunday 7th August.

Greatest moment

Armitstead was the first British athlete to win a medal at the London Olympics 2012. She picked up a silver gong in the Women's Road Race.

Who is Lizzie Armistead?

Armitstead began cycling after British Cycling's Apprentice programme visited her school on Otley, Yorkshire in 2004. She quickly showed huge talent, particularly in circuit racing and track, winning gold in the 2007 UEC under-23 European Track Championships.

She also claimed the world title at the 2009 UCI Track Cycling World Championships, competing in team pursuit with Joanna Rowsell Shand and Wendy Houvenhagel.

She soon shifted focus though, onto road racing. She won a number of medals in the run up to the London 2012 Olympic Games, where she became the first member of Team GB to win a medal on home ground.

But her road to Rio has been a difficult one. The 27-year-old narrowly avoided a ban that would have prevented her from competing in the Olympic Games. She missed three drugs tests in a 12-month period, an offence which could have led to a four-year ban. She was suspended, but later cleared after the Court of Arbitration for Sport decided the first missed test was not her fault.

