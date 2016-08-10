Despite his wins, he's not taking it easy just yet. The American will also be trying to add to his gold tally when he goes in the 4x100m medley relay and 200m individual medley later this week...

Serena Williams is knocked out of the women's singles in shock defeat

The world number one lost in the third round, beaten by Ukrainian Elina Svitolina. After being defeated in doubles alongside sister Venus on Sunday night Williams, who won Wimbledon – her 22nd singles Grand Slam title – last month, is now completely out of competition at the Rio Olympics.

Andy Murray makes final 16

Defending tennis champion Andy Murray moved into the third round of the men's singles yesterday. He breezed past Argentina's Juan Monaco 6-3 6-1 – and next faces Italy's Fabio Fognini.

More like this

Team GB kicks off Rugby 7s

The British team kicked off the men's rugby sevens with two victories, beating Kenya 31-7 and Japan 21-19. Japan had earlier pulled off a shock win over joint favourites New Zealand after Kiwi star Sonny Bill Williams was ruled out of the rugby sevens competition through injury.

Simone Biles dazzles in gymnastics

Her impressive vault won America another gold medal, taking their tally up to nine...

Advertisement

And finally... the Olympic diving pool is now green

There's been no official explanation yet, but there's no denying that the pool has changed colour, transforming from crystal clear to a strange, swampy green. More like a pond than a diving pool...