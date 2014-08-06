Denbies Wine Estate

Riders will go right past England’s biggest vineyard in Dorking, and the owners have decided to put on a free family festival in this lovely countryside spot during the event. Lots of local food and drinks will be on offer on Sunday (between 10am and 6pm). There will also be picnic areas, children's activities and a big screen to watch the BBC televised event.

Wimbledon

Love Wimbledon have organised a host of activities and events this Sunday. Before a big street party, there will be balloon twisters, face painters, candyfloss and popcorn, plus people riding around on giant penny farthings. Those who dare can have a go on a mini penny farthing and race their friends on the cycle-powered Scalextric track. The mega street party kicks off at 12pm – expect a big barbecue and lots of ice cream, plus Caribbean steel drums and a Blues Bicycle Band, performances by bicycle ballet and deck chairs to chill out in. The first batch of cyclists is expected to come past between 12pm and 2pm and the professionals (in the Classic race) will roll past at around 5.30pm.

Tower of London

Could there be a more atmospheric spot from which to watch the festivities than this iconic landmark slap bang in the middle of London? We think not. We're pretty sure your pictures will be spectacular too. The Classic and 100 mile race will be passing here on Sunday morning and afternoon.

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

The Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100-mile cycling event will start in Stratford's Olympic park at 6am (it's recommended that you don't turn up this early as the park won't be open for visitors), and the The Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic will begin at 1pm. There will be a range of bike-based activities and entertainment for all the family in the build-up to the start of the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic at 12.45pm and a big screen to watch the race after the riders depart.

The Mall/ St James' Park

The finish-line of the event is, of course, on the same street as Buckingham Palace. The first riders in the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 are expected to arrive around 10am on Sunday 10 August, and the last riders will roll in at 5pm. The winner of the second race – the Prudential RideLondon Surrey Classic – will reach The Mall at around 5.45pm. Giant screens will be showing the live coverage and there will be a huge range of bike-based entertainment in Green Park. Riders in the free cycle and Grand Prix will be biking around neighbouring St James' Park and festival site at 5pm on Saturday 9 August. The fast Grand Prix will create quite an atmosphere, but blink and you might miss it – the loop is only 1.3-miles.

Watch RideLondon between 2.00pm-6.30pm, Sunday 10 August, on BBC1.

