In the women's competition, it's Valarie Allman's to lose. The USA star, 29, won gold in Tokyo and she's the heavy favourite to retain her title.

France have Melina Robert-Michon in the women's discus, however, she's an outsider to take home a medal. She'll be relishing the opportunity as she makes her record-equalling seventh Olympics appearance.

RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to discus throw at the Olympic Games in 2024.

When is discus throw at the Olympics 2024?

Discus throw at the Olympics begins on Friday 2nd August and runs until Wednesday 7th August.

Team GB discus throw at the Olympics 2024

Team GB have Nicholas Percy, who finished second in the British Championships this year, and Lawrence Okoye, who are outsiders to challenge for medals in France this summer.

Okoye quit athletics to pursue a career in the NFL and he played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2013–2014. He's back to make his third Olympics appearance.

Olympics 2024 discus throw on TV

You can tune in to watch every single minute of every event live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.

All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.

Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

BBC will boast 250 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. Check out what they will show on their limited live feeds each day with our downloadable Olympics TV Guide or our online Olympics on Today Guide.

Olympics 2024 discus throw schedule

All UK time. Subject to change.

Friday 2nd August

Women's discus throw qualification - Group A (5:55pm)

Women's discus throw qualification - Group B (7:20pm)

Monday 5th August

Men's discus throw qualification - Group A (9:10am)

Men's discus throw qualification - Group B (10:35am)

Women's discus throw final (7:30pm)

Wednesday 7th August

Men's discus throw final (7:25pm)

