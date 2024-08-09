US presenter Jimmy Fallon and sports commentator Mike Tirico will co-host the event, while french bands Air and Phoenix have been confirmed as performers.

The rest of the line-up is being kept under wraps, but there are no shortage of names whirling around the rumour mill, including Snoop Dogg, Billie Eilish and Red Hot Chili Peppers .

As well as the artistic section, the closing ceremony will also include more traditional elements, including the athletes' parade, the extinguishing of the Olympic flame and the handover of the Olympic flag to the organisers of the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

When is the closing ceremony at the Olympics 2024?

The closing ceremony will take place on Sunday 11th August, and will unfold at the Stade de France.

It is scheduled to start at 20:00 BST and conclude at 22:30.

How can I watch the closing ceremony at the Olympics 2024?

UK viewers can watch the closing ceremony live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Television coverage is set to kick off at 19:00 BST.

