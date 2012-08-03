Athletics: Men’s 400m Hurdles Semi-finals

7:00pm BBC1, BBC Olympics 1

Britain’s Dai Greene is the current world champion so you’d assume he is the favourite, but it’s not as easy as that. He will have three very good Americans to compete against, and I suspect to win gold Dai will need to run three, four or five tenths faster than ever. Which is not impossible.

You can get an extra boost because you’re at home. What matters most is that he goes there with a clear head. He mustn’t get involved in the trash talk. There’s been a lot going on across the Atlantic, and that tells me the Americans and the Cubans are worried! Kriss Akabusi

Men's football quarter-final: Great Britain v South Korea

7:30pm BBC3, BBC Olympics 8

Having topped their group, Stuart Pearce's men face a South Korean team who have drawn 0-0 in two of their three matches at London 2012. Described by Pearce as a well-prepared and workmanlike side, South Korea will try to frustrate the hosts, for whom goldrush fever is starting to take hold. Patience and perhaps a flash or two of Premier League flair at the Millennium Stadium should see GB through to the semi-final, where their likely opponents would be strong tournament favourites Brazil.

Men’s Long Jump Final

7:55pm BBC1, BBC Olympics 11

It’s quite a modest field in the long jump at the moment. America’s Dwight Phillips, the world champion, is out injured, and another of the best in the field, Panamanian Irving Saladino, hasn’t jumped this year at all. As a result, this event is wide open.

Team GB has this year’s joint world leader, Greg Rutherford, who has had a very solid season. If he hits the board and goes over 8.40m he could well win it.

Chris Tomlinson has jumped poorly this year, struggling to get out to 8m until the London Grand Prix. He’ll need a real turnaround in form to challenge for a medal. Jonathan Edwards

Women’s 100m Final

9:55pm BBC1, BBC Olympics 1

It’s another battle between Jamaica and the USA. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, 25, is the female Usain Bolt — a phenomenal 100m and 200m runner and the current Olympic champion - while America boasts Allyson Felix.

In the US trials Felix and Jeneba Tarmoh finished in a dead heat for third spot and were due to run a race-off. But incredibly, Tarmoh declined, which gave Felix the chance to go head to head with team-mate Carmelita Jeter.

Don’t rule out Trinidad and Tobago’s Kelly-Ann Baptiste. Darren Campbell

Golds today

Triathlon Women’s Final 9am Rowing Women’s Single Sculls Final 12:30pm; Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls Final 12:10pm; Women’s Lightweight Double Sculls Final 11:50am; Men’s Four Final 11:30am Badminton Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match 2:15pm; Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match 3:45pm Tennis Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match From 12 noon; Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match From 12 noon Gymnastics Women’s Trampoline Final 3:26pm Athletics Men’s 20km Race Walk Final 5pm Cycling Women’s Team Pursuit Finals 5:42pm; Men’s Sprint Finals 6:20pm Weightlifting Men’s 94kg Group A 7pm Fencing Women’s Team Epée Gold Medal Match 7:15pm Athletics Women’s Discus Final 7:30pm Swimming Women's 50m Freestyle Final 7:30pm; Men's 1500m Freestyle Final 7:36pm Athletics Men’s Long Jump Final 7:55pm Swimming Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final 8:07pm; Men’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final 8:27pm Athletics Women’s Heptathlon Final Event 8:35pm; Men’s 10,000m Final 9:15pm; Women’s 100m Final 9:55pm

