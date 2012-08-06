Equestrian: Individual and Team Dressage Grand Prix Special

10:00am, BBC Olympics 5

Charlotte Dujardin wasn't competing in dressage at all in 2008 when the last Olympics were held - in fact she didn't take it up competitively until less than two years ago. But the 27-year-old from Enfield is now a sensation in the most technically demanding equestrian discipline. She and her horse Valegro lead the field, having posted an Olympic-record score of 83.663 in Friday's Grand Prix.

Dujardin is the world record holder in the Grand Prix Special round, which takes place today. That doesn't decide the individual event, which takes scores from the first two phases and adds Thursday's Grand Prix Freestyle. But the team contest is wrapped up here - and GB are the current leaders, since the average of Dujardin's score and those of Laura Bechtolsheimer and Carl Hester puts Britain ahead of Germany and the Netherlands.

Britain has never won an Olympic dressage medal, but surely that's about to change.

RS:X: Men’s and Women’s Medal Race

1:00pm BBC3, BBC Olympics 4

Nick Dempsey is never out of the medals in Weymouth. He lives there! It’s his last chance, because not only is he 31 but also windsurfing is to be dropped from the Olympics after 2012. He was fourth in Beijing — so near, yet so far. Windsurfing is the most physically demanding sailing event and Nick’s training would mirror that of a triathlete. He can't win today: the Dutchman, Dorian van Rijsselberge, secured the gold with two races to spare. Nick is battling for silver.

In the women’s we have Bryony Shaw, who won bronze in Beijing, famously announcing, “I’m so f***ing happy!” live on TV. But she lies seventh going into her medal race. Shirley Robertson

Unsung hero

Ekaterina Gamova, 31, Russia: Standing 6ft 8in tall, Gamova is not only one of sport’s tallest players; she’s one of Russia’s biggest volleyball stars. A member of the team since she was 16, she’s helped them win two silver medals at previous Olympics. Needless to say, she's aiming higher this year.

Women's Volleyball starts from 1pm on BBC Olympics 13



Katie Derham: Why I'll be watching... synchronised swimming

"I used to be a synchronised swimmer. But all that has remained from my school days in the synchronised swimming squad is a pathetic attempt at recreating some of the moves in the pool when I am on holiday. I am not at all sporty but I could do a dolphin!"

Coverage of the Synchronised Swimming Women's Duet Final - in which Jenna Randall and Olivia Federici compete for Great Britain - starts at 2:55pm on BBC Olympics 11



Golds today

Equestrian Individual Dressage Grand Prix Special 10am; Team Dressage Grand Prix Special 10am Triathlon Men’s Triathlon Final 11:30am Sailing Men’s RS:X Medal Race 1pm; Women’s RS:X Medal Race 2pm Gymnastics Men’s Parallel Bars Final 2pm; Women’s Beam Final 2:47pm Synchronised Swimming Women’s Duets Final 3pm Table Tennis Women’s Team Gold Medal Match 3:30pm Weightlifting Men’s +105kg Group B 3:30pm Gymnastics Men’s Horizontal Bar Final 3:37pm; Women’s Floor Exercise Final 4:23pm Cycling Women’s Sprint Finals 5:26pm; Men’s Keirin Finals 5:50pm Wrestling Men’s 66kg Greco-Roman Gold Medal Final 6:25pm; Men’s 96kg Greco-Roman Gold Medal Final 6:25pm Diving Men’s 3m Springboard Final 7pm Weightlifting Men’s +105kg Group A 7pm Athletics Men’s High Jump Final 7pm; Men’s Discus Final 7:45pm; Women’s 100m Hurdles Final 9pm; Men’s 1500m Final 9:15pm

