During a BBC interview she was asked how she felt about UK Sport withdrawing her funding. “That was worse than the crash because it was the first I’d heard of it,” she says without bitterness. “I was eighth in the world so I was angry at the time. But I quickly realised negativity would get me nowhere, so I set about finding sponsors and raising funding.”

Alcott remortgaged her home and hit the phones, cold-calling businesses to seek sponsorship. “I’ve also had to do after-dinner speaking and I’ve held fundraising ‘Question of Sport’ evenings,” she laughs. “People judged me for going to red-carpet events when I was injured, but that’s where I could meet people who were able to support me.”

Did the pin-up girl of British skiing ever consider bringing out her own calendar? “No,” she laughs, “I want people to take me seriously.”

One bunch who certainly take her seriously are the Norweigans, who have allowed her to train with them, for £50,000 per year.

“It sounds a lot, but it covers the cost of my coach, technician, hotels, travel, food and lift passes. If I did it alone it would cost £250,000. Besides, the Norwegian girls are great to be around. There’s so much camaraderie between us that I’ve been helping out with their coaching.”

Despite another leg fracture last August, Alcott has made a remarkable recovery. “I’ll always have pain,” she admits. “But it’s not surprising seeing as I’ve got a metal nail all the way down my bone marrow from my knee to my ankle, with four screws holding it in place. But so long as I can ski fast, I can put up with it.”

The irony of having to pay to put her body on the line for her country isn’t lost on Alcott: “It does seem mad, but the support I’ve received from sponsors has given me renewed faith. The fact that people from all walks of life believe in me is really humbling and that’s what gives me the drive to push myself harder. “I vowed four years ago when I finished 11th at the Olympics in Vancouver that I would be faster and that’s still the aim. It’s a massive challenge, but if it was easy there’d be no satisfaction in achievement.” Spoken like a true Olympian.

