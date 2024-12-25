NFL 2024 Christmas games on TV in UK: Schedule, times and live stream
Your complete guide to NFL games live on TV this Christmas.
Christmas Day is usually devoid of sporting action, but for those who don't fancy a dash of Doctor Who or a feel-good family film, we have just the suggestion for you.
The NFL does not take a break on the big day. Four teams will suit up, skip the turkey and brave the elements to serve up their own feast of football – and all the action will be shown live on Netflix.
The reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a blockbuster encounter worthy of the billing. Patrick Mahomes and his men have been far from perfect in 2024, but they've continued to pile up the victories and remain one of the biggest threats in the league.
Elsewhere, AFC South leaders Houston Texans face Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens in another enticing duel, a year on from the road-running QB's game-winning display last Christmas.
So once the obscure relatives scuttle home for another year, grab a plate – or two – of leftovers and nestle in for two big games.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete NFL TV schedule for Christmas Day.
NFL games at Christmas TV schedule
All UK time. Subject to change. TV schedule to be updated regularly.
Wednesday 25th December (Christmas Day)
- Kansas City Chiefs @ Pittsburgh Steelers (6pm) Netflix
- Baltimore Ravens @ Houston Texans (9:30pm) Netflix
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.