The reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a blockbuster encounter worthy of the billing. Patrick Mahomes and his men have been far from perfect in 2024, but they've continued to pile up the victories and remain one of the biggest threats in the league.

Elsewhere, AFC South leaders Houston Texans face Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens in another enticing duel, a year on from the road-running QB's game-winning display last Christmas.

So once the obscure relatives scuttle home for another year, grab a plate – or two – of leftovers and nestle in for two big games.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete NFL TV schedule for Christmas Day.

NFL games at Christmas TV schedule

All UK time. Subject to change. TV schedule to be updated regularly.

Wednesday 25th December (Christmas Day)

Kansas City Chiefs @ Pittsburgh Steelers (6pm) Netflix

Baltimore Ravens @ Houston Texans (9:30pm) Netflix

