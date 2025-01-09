The regular season is over with the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions clinching the top spots in the AFC and NFC respectively. They will progress automatically to the Divisional Rounds, but for now, we're fixated on the Wild Card Round.

A grudge match between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens looks like the pick of the bunch this weekend, just weeks after the old rivals met over the Christmas period. Lamar Jackson's Ravens came out victors in that one.

Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Eagles face the Green Bay Packers in an NFC showdown to behold.

There's comprehensive TV coverage and every game will be broadcast live on NFL Game Pass via online streaming giant DAZN in the cheapest offer to watch all the Playoff action live in the UK.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of NFL Playoffs coming up live on DAZN.

NFL Playoffs on DAZN and NFL Game Pass

All UK time.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN will show every game from the NFL Playoffs, including the Wild Card Round, Divisional Round and Conference Championships, plus the Super Bowl. Check out the limited time offers below:

The Season Pro Standard package costs £19.99 and offers every NFL Playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, as well as access to NFL Redzone, NFL Network and NFL Originals until 31st July 2025. And you can stream on two devices.

The Season Pro Ultimate package costs £24.99. In addition to the features above, the Ultimate package allows you to watch four NFL games on one screen, alternate feeds, a one-off 25% discount code on the NFL Shop and the ability to stream on five devices.

Wild Card Round

Saturday 11th January

Houston Texans v Los Angeles Chargers (9:30pm) NFL Game Pass on DAZN

Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers (1am, Sunday 12th) NFL Game Pass on DAZN

Sunday 12th January

Monday 13th January

Los Angeles Rams v Minnesota Vikings (1am, Tuesday 14th) NFL Game Pass on DAZN

Divisional Round

Saturday 18th January

Sunday 19th January

Conference Championships

Sunday 26th January

Super Bowl

Sunday 9th February

TBC v TBC (11:30pm) NFL Game Pass on DAZN

