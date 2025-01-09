NFL Playoffs on TV: Wild Card Round schedule, DAZN and NFL Game Pass coverage in UK
Your complete guide to watching the NFL Playoffs live on DAZN and NFL Game Pass in the UK on the road to the Super Bowl.
The NFL Playoffs start here and NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the only place you can watch every match live in the UK.
The regular season is over with the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions clinching the top spots in the AFC and NFC respectively. They will progress automatically to the Divisional Rounds, but for now, we're fixated on the Wild Card Round.
A grudge match between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens looks like the pick of the bunch this weekend, just weeks after the old rivals met over the Christmas period. Lamar Jackson's Ravens came out victors in that one.
Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Eagles face the Green Bay Packers in an NFC showdown to behold.
There's comprehensive TV coverage and every game will be broadcast live on NFL Game Pass via online streaming giant DAZN in the cheapest offer to watch all the Playoff action live in the UK.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of NFL Playoffs coming up live on DAZN.
NFL Playoffs on DAZN and NFL Game Pass
All UK time.
NFL Game Pass on DAZN will show every game from the NFL Playoffs, including the Wild Card Round, Divisional Round and Conference Championships, plus the Super Bowl. Check out the limited time offers below:
The Season Pro Standard package costs £19.99 and offers every NFL Playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, as well as access to NFL Redzone, NFL Network and NFL Originals until 31st July 2025. And you can stream on two devices.
The Season Pro Ultimate package costs £24.99. In addition to the features above, the Ultimate package allows you to watch four NFL games on one screen, alternate feeds, a one-off 25% discount code on the NFL Shop and the ability to stream on five devices.
Wild Card Round
Saturday 11th January
- Houston Texans v Los Angeles Chargers (9:30pm) NFL Game Pass on DAZN
- Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers (1am, Sunday 12th) NFL Game Pass on DAZN
Sunday 12th January
- Buffalo Bills v Denver Broncos (6pm) NFL Game Pass on DAZN
- Philadelphia Eagles v Green Bay Packers (9:30pm) NFL Game Pass on DAZN
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Washington Commanders (1am, Monday 13th) NFL Game Pass on DAZN
Monday 13th January
- Los Angeles Rams v Minnesota Vikings (1am, Tuesday 14th) NFL Game Pass on DAZN
Divisional Round
Saturday 18th January
- TBC v TBC (time TBC) NFL Game Pass on DAZN
- TBC v TBC (time TBC) NFL Game Pass on DAZN
Sunday 19th January
- TBC v TBC (time TBC) NFL Game Pass on DAZN
- TBC v TBC (time TBC) NFL Game Pass on DAZN
Conference Championships
Sunday 26th January
- TBC v TBC (time TBC) NFL Game Pass on DAZN
- TBC v TBC (time TBC) NFL Game Pass on DAZN
Super Bowl
Sunday 9th February
- TBC v TBC (11:30pm) NFL Game Pass on DAZN
Special offer: Watch every NFL Playoff game for just £19.99 on DAZN
