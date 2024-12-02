In the AFC, the Buffalo Bills and reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs are through to the next phase.

The Detroit Lions lead the way in the NFC following a sensational campaign to date under the stewardship of QB Jared Goff.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how many rounds of NFL games there will be in 2024/25, including all the details on how to watch them.

How many games are in the NFL season 2024/25?

All 32 NFL teams will play 17 regular season games across 18 weeks of action this season.

Each team is afforded one bye week per season to give players some brief respite from the demands of the campaign.

The final Sunday of the season will be staged on 5th January 2025.

That means there will be a total of 272 regular season games taking place prior to the playoffs, which begin in January.

There will be a total of 13 post-season games in 2024/25, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl.

11th-13th January 2025: Wild Card Weekend (six games)

Wild Card Weekend (six games) 18th-19th January 2025: Divisional Round (four games)

Divisional Round (four games) 26th January 2025: Conference Championships (two games)

Conference Championships (two games) 9th February 2025: Super Bowl (one game)

NFL TV rights 2024/25 in UK

Sky Sports boasts the TV rights to show several games per week. It will broadcast matches in the early hours of Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday (UK time), plus two games on Sunday – at 6pm and 9:25pm.

You can add Sky Sports to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

Channel 5 will broadcast Monday Night Football live each week on its free-to-air platform from 1am every Tuesday morning in the UK.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN will show every single game live on its platform, apart from the two Sunday games shown on Sky Sports.

Game Pass costs £15.99 per month for 12 months, or you can save money by signing up for a season pass for £159.99, which includes every game live* on the platform, including playoffs and the Super Bowl.

Alternatively, you can sign up for a Weekly Pro pass, which costs £14.99 and offers one week of access to NFL Game Pass.

*blackout restrictions apply in the UK. Two Sunday games on Sky Sports will not be shown on NFL Game Pass.

