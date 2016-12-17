"I'm thrilled to receive the prestigious Sports Personality Lifetime Achievement award and follow in the footsteps of so many sporting greats," said Phelps. "It is a fitting way to end what has been an unbelievable year for me and I'm looking forward to what will be a great night."

Phelps – who retired from the sport after the summer games – will be presented the award at the Genting Arena in Birmingham this evening in front of an audience of 12,000, plus millions of viewers at home.

BBC's director of sport, Barbara Slater, added: "For Michael Phelps to have stayed at the top of his sport for so many years, breaking so many records and earning so many medals is a massive achievement and something to be very proud of. The Lifetime Achievement is the BBC's way to mark what has been a glorious professional career."