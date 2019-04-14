Masters 2019 prize money: How much will Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose earn in Augusta?
The Masters has arrived but how much can the world's top golf stars earn in the 2019 tournament at Augusta National?
The 2019 Masters has arrived with Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose among the top contenders to earn the iconic green jacket.
Four-time champion Woods is the highest ranked player in the world to have won the tournament at Augusta National.
That means the top 11 stars in the PGA rankings will be gunning for their very first Masters win, and competition will be fierce.
Dustin Johnson, Brook Koepka, Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler are among the high-profile stars also hoping to wrestle the title from defending champion Patrick Reid.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Masters 2019 prize money totals plus how to watch every minute of live action on TV.
How to watch the 2019 Masters on BBC and Sky Sports
We have rounded up the full schedule of Masters live coverage on BBC and Sky here.
You can watch the Masters on the Sky Sports Golf and Main Event channels across the four days.
Sky's Live From The Masters show will round up the big news stories of the day, with their live coverage of Masters action starting at 7:00pm each night.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the whole tournament through NOW TV.
You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
BBC2 and BBC Radio 5 Live will also broadcast live coverage, highlights and commentary throughout the tournament.
Masters 2019 prize money
1st: £1.5m
2nd: £900k
3rd: £571k
4th: £403k
5th: £336k
6th: £302k
7th: £281k
8th: £260k
9th: £244k
10th: £227k
11th: £210k
12th: £193k
13th: £176k
14th: £160k
15th: £151k
16th: £143k
17th: £134k
18th: £126k
19th: £118k
20th: £109k
21st: £100k
22nd: £94k
23rd: £87k
24th: £80k
25th: £73k
26th: £67k
27th: £64k
28th: £62k
29th: £60k
30th: £57k
31st: £54k
32nd: £52k
33rd: £49k
34th: £47k
35th: £45k
36th: £43k
37th: £40k
38th: £39k
39th: £37k
40th: £36k
41st: £34k
42nd: £32k
43rd: £30k
44th: £29k
45th: £27k
46th: £26k
47th: £24k
48th: £23k
49th: £21k
50th: £20k