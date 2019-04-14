That means the top 11 stars in the PGA rankings will be gunning for their very first Masters win, and competition will be fierce.

Dustin Johnson, Brook Koepka, Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler are among the high-profile stars also hoping to wrestle the title from defending champion Patrick Reid.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Masters 2019 prize money totals plus how to watch every minute of live action on TV.

How to watch the 2019 Masters on BBC and Sky Sports

We have rounded up the full schedule of Masters live coverage on BBC and Sky here.

You can watch the Masters on the Sky Sports Golf and Main Event channels across the four days.

Sky's Live From The Masters show will round up the big news stories of the day, with their live coverage of Masters action starting at 7:00pm each night.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the whole tournament through NOW TV.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BBC2 and BBC Radio 5 Live will also broadcast live coverage, highlights and commentary throughout the tournament.

Masters 2019 prize money

1st: £1.5m

2nd: £900k

3rd: £571k

4th: £403k

5th: £336k

6th: £302k

7th: £281k

8th: £260k

9th: £244k

10th: £227k

11th: £210k

12th: £193k

13th: £176k

14th: £160k

15th: £151k

16th: £143k

17th: £134k

18th: £126k

19th: £118k

20th: £109k

21st: £100k

22nd: £94k

23rd: £87k

24th: £80k

25th: £73k

26th: £67k

27th: £64k

28th: £62k

29th: £60k

30th: £57k

31st: £54k

32nd: £52k

33rd: £49k

34th: £47k

35th: £45k

36th: £43k

37th: £40k

38th: £39k

39th: £37k

40th: £36k

41st: £34k

42nd: £32k

43rd: £30k

44th: £29k

45th: £27k

46th: £26k

47th: £24k

48th: £23k

49th: £21k

50th: £20k