World No.12 and four-time Masters champion Tiger Woods is the highest ranked player to win the competition though his last victory came in 2005.

Fans around the world will be desperate to tune in to soak up the action, but how can you watch the tournament in the UK?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Masters on TV and online.

When is the 2019 Masters?

The 2019 Masters tournament starts on Thursday 11th April and runs until Sunday 14th April.

The four-day event will see the biggest names in golf compete for the prestigious title.

Where is the 2019 Masters held?

The Masters is held at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA.

The UK is five hours ahead of Augusta, meaning much of the action will take place in the evening for British fans.

Masters TV schedule – how to watch on BBC and Sky Sports

You can watch the Masters on the Sky Sports Golf and Main Event channels across the four days.

Sky's Live From The Masters show will round up the big news stories of the day, with their live coverage of Masters action starting at 7:00pm each night.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the whole tournament through NOW TV.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BBC2 and BBC Radio 5 Live will also broadcast live coverage, highlights and commentary throughout the tournament.

Day 1: Thursday 11th April

(UK time)

2:00pm, 4:30pm, 7:00pm – Live From The Masters (Sky Sports Golf)

8:00pm – Masters Day 1 Live (Sky Sports Golf)

9:00pm – Masters Day 1 Live (BBC Radio 5 Live)

Day 2: Friday 12th April

(UK time)

2:00pm, 4:30pm, 7:00pm – Live From The Masters (Sky Sports Golf)

2:30pm – Masters Day 1 Highlights (Sky Sports Golf)

7:00pm – Masters Highlights (BBC2)

8:00pm – Masters Day 2 Live (Sky Sports Golf)

9:00pm – Masters Day 2 Live (BBC Radio 5 Live)

Day 3: Saturday 13th April

(UK time)

9:00am – Masters Breakfast including Day 2 highlights (Sky Sports Golf)

1:15pm – Masters Highlights (BBC2)

3:00pm, 5:30pm, 7:00pm – Live From The Masters (Sky Sports Golf)

7:30pm – Masters Day 3 Live (BBC2)

8:00pm – Masters Day 3 Live (Sky Sports Golf)

9:00pm – Masters Day 3 Live (BBC Radio 5 Live)

Day 4: Sunday 14th April

(UK time)

9:00am – Masters Breakfast including Day 3 highlights (Sky Sports Golf)

3:00pm, 4:30pm, 6:00pm – Live From The Masters (Sky Sports Golf)

6:30pm – Masters Day 4 Live (BBC2)

7:00pm – Masters Day 4 Live (Sky Sports Golf)

8:00pm – Masters Day 4 Live (BBC Radio 5 Live)

Why can't I watch all of the Masters live?

Tournament officials at the Augusta National Golf Club limit TV coverage over fears that too much live broadcasting would cut attendance figures at the course.

Over the years, more of the tournament has become available for fans at home, with mainly the opening days affected by the TV blackout as opposed to the weekend drama.

The official Masters website also exclusively airs coverage from several parts of the course including Hole 16 and Amen Corner.

Masters tee times

Round 1 Tee Times (UK time)

1:15pm - Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus (Honorary starters)

1:30pm - Andrew Landry, Adam Long, Corey Conners

1:41pm - Ian Woosnam, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway

1:52pm - Mike Weir, Shane Lowry, Kevin O'Connell

2:03pm - Angel Cabrera, Aaron Wise, Justin Harding

2:14pm - Danny Willett, Brandt Snedeker, Takumi Kanaya

2:25pm - Fred Couples, Si Woo Kim, J. B. Holmes

2:36pm - Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo, Lucas Bjerregaard

2:47pm - Charl Schwartzel, Charles Howell III, Eddie Pepperell

2:58pm - Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson

3:09pm - Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, Kyle Stanley

3:31pm - Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland

3:42pm - Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen, Marc Leishman

3:53pm - Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland

4:04pm - Tiger Woods, Haotong Li, Jon Rahm

4:15pm - Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Smith

4:26pm - Sandy Lyle, Michael Kim, Patton Kizzire

4:37pm - Trevor Immelman, Martin Kaymer, Devon Bling

4:48pm - Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink

4:59pm - Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Na, Thorbjorn Olesen

5:10pm - Bernhard Langer, Matt Wallace, Alvaro Ortiz

5:32pm - Alex Noren, Keegan Bradley, Matthew Fitzpatrick

5:43pm - Vijay Singh, Billy Horschel, Jovan Rebula

5:54pm - Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Shugo Imahira

6:05pm - Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter, Matt Kuchar

6:16pm - Francesco Molinari, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Tyrrell Hatton

6:27pm - Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Satoshi Kodaira

6:38pm - Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau. Jason Day

6:49pm - Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas

7:00pm - Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka

Round 2 Tee Times (UK time)

1:30pm - Sandy Lyle, Michael Kim, Patton Kizzire

1:41pm - Trevor Immelman, Martin Kaymer, Devon Bling

1:52pm - Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink

2:03pm - Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Na, Thorbjorn Olesen

2:14pm - Bernhard Langer, Matt Wallace, Alvaro Ortiz

2:25pm - Alex Noren, Keegan Bradley, Matthew Fitzpatrick

2:36pm - Vijay Singh, Billy Horschel, Jovan Rebula

2:47pm - Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Shugo Imahira

2:58pm - Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter, Matt Kuchar

3:09pm - Francesco Molinari, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Tyrrell Hatton

3:31pm - Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Satoshi Kodaira

3:42pm - Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day

3:53pm - Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas

4:04pm - Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka

4:15pm - Andrew Landry, Adam Long, Corey Conners

4:26pm - Ian Woosnam, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway

4:37pm - Mike Weir, Shane Lowry, Kevin O'Connell

4:48pm - Angel Cabrera, Aaron Wise, Justin Hardin

4:59pm - Danny Willett, Brandt Snedeker, Takumi Kanaya

5:10pm - Fred Couples, Si Woo Kim, J. B. Holmes

5:32pm - Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo, Lucas Bjerregaard

5:43pm - Charl Schwartzel, Charles Howell III, Eddie Pepperell

5:54pm - Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson

6:05pm - Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, Kyle Stanley

6:16pm - Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland

6:27pm - Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen, Marc Leishman

6:38pm - Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland

6:49pm - Tiger Woods, Haotong Li, Jon Rahm

7:00pm - Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Smith

