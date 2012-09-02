At the Beijing Paralympics Stefanie Reid competed in Canadian colours and won a bronze medal. These days she has seen sense (her parents were British) and is looking to go better on her adopted home turf with ParalympicsGB. Often described as a sprinter, Reid is also a top-class long-jumper and goes in that event today, having raced yesterday in the T44 100m. Also aiming to get in the winning habit today will be Shelley Woods in the T54 5000m final, while Beijing silver medallist Ben Rushgrove aims to go one better in the T36 100m. He’ll have to beat his teammate (and world record holder) Graeme Ballard first. David Butcher

Cycling

Mixed sprint finals from 3.25pm on C4

ParalympicsGB’s first medals of the Games came in the Velodrome, and on this, the final day of track cycling competition, there’s a chance for at least one more in the mixed team sprint. Jon-Allan Butterworth, Darren Kenny and Rik Waddon make a formidable trio, but can they round off another successful British cycling performance with the gold? James Gill

Table Tennis

Medal match updates all day on C4

We may have missed out on winning ‘Wiff Waff’ gold in the Olympics, but in the Paralympics we have a real table tennis star in the making. Will Bayley is the top-ranked player in class 7, so fingers crossed he features in the 5.15pm finals. JG

Football 5-a-side

GB v Argentina begins 3.30pm on C4 Para 3

Argentina; England football’s perennial stumbling block. Maybe Dave Clarke and his British side will have better luck when they face them in this afternoon’s five-a-side group stage match. JG