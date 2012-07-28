London 2012: beginners' guides to the Olympic events
Need an introduction to the ins and outs of some of those harder to grasp disciplines? Let our experts guide you...
Beach volleyball
A run-through of the rules, plus some of those hidden hand signals deciphered...
Modern Pentathlon
Did you know that the five events are based on the escape of a soldier trapped in a castle on a lake?
Women's boxing
Did you know the earliest recorded women's bout took place in 1722 near Oxford Circus?
Track Cycling
The Omnium: six disciplines combine
The Keirin: wondering why there's a motorbike on the cycling track?
Team Pursuit: speed, endurance and complex manoeuvring
Weightlifting
Learn all about the disciplines, thrusts, tactics and mind games adopted by the hefty competitors
Dressage
An event where the competitors wear top hats and ride dancing horses? What's not to like, asks David Goldblatt
Rowing
The low-down on the format, tactics and physical pain that must be endured by the rowers competing in London 2012
Men's gymnastics
From vault to pommel horse, rings to bars, read up on the various different disciplines as Team GB takes part in the Artistic Men's Team Final
Hockey
A whistle-stop tour of the rules, history and top contenders for the men's and women's titles
Fencing
The rules are fabulously complex - but we're here to make things simple
Cycling: Road
The Road Race: how to tell your pelaton from your breakaway
The Time Trial: the kit, the tactics, the contenders and the course
High jump
Learn all about the technique and tactics, plus David Goldblatt's thoughts on British hopeful Robbie Grabarz
Triathlon
As the brothers Brownlee chase GB's first ever Triathlon medals, here's all you need to know about the gruelling event, from drafting to ducking to domestiques...