Modern Pentathlon

Did you know that the five events are based on the escape of a soldier trapped in a castle on a lake?

Women's boxing

Did you know the earliest recorded women's bout took place in 1722 near Oxford Circus?

Track Cycling

The Omnium: six disciplines combine

The Keirin: wondering why there's a motorbike on the cycling track?

Team Pursuit: speed, endurance and complex manoeuvring

Weightlifting

Learn all about the disciplines, thrusts, tactics and mind games adopted by the hefty competitors

Dressage

An event where the competitors wear top hats and ride dancing horses? What's not to like, asks David Goldblatt

Rowing

The low-down on the format, tactics and physical pain that must be endured by the rowers competing in London 2012

Men's gymnastics

From vault to pommel horse, rings to bars, read up on the various different disciplines as Team GB takes part in the Artistic Men's Team Final

Hockey

A whistle-stop tour of the rules, history and top contenders for the men's and women's titles

Fencing

The rules are fabulously complex - but we're here to make things simple

Cycling: Road

The Road Race: how to tell your pelaton from your breakaway

The Time Trial: the kit, the tactics, the contenders and the course

High jump

Learn all about the technique and tactics, plus David Goldblatt's thoughts on British hopeful Robbie Grabarz

Triathlon

As the brothers Brownlee chase GB's first ever Triathlon medals, here's all you need to know about the gruelling event, from drafting to ducking to domestiques...