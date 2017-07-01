Journalists and colleagues at the stadium reported that the former Lions player and Scottish international was taken unwell just before he was due to go on air for the Lions' latest match in their tour of New Zealand.

However, McGeechan's daughter Heather later reassured followers on Twitter that she had spoken to him, and that "he is fine, just a bug".

Sky Sports presenter Alex Payne confirmed the news at the start of the show: "Unfortunately Ian has been taken unwell. We hope he'll make a speedy recovery and be with us in seven days' time for the decider."

Head of Sky Sports rugby Gus Williams later gave an update on McGeechan's condition: "He's a bit under the weather but we all wish him a speedy recovery."

Williams added that when he arrived in hospital there was a little memory of his time as a Lions player during his tour of New Zealand in 1977: "When he arrived and gave his name and date of birth they found he had a New Zealand medical number from a visit to a Christchurch hospital in 1977 Tour!"

Fellow reporters and former players wished McGeechan well online, as did the official Lions Twitter account.