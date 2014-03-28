She will also express the view that if badgers need to be culled to halt the spread of bovine TB, gassing is the most humane way.

The interview, to be broadcast on Sunday April 6, is “frank and wide-ranging” according to the programme’s executive editor Bill Lyons.

The controversial topic of slaughtering horses for their meat is something she first raised last November.

"Should we be considering a real market for horsemeat and would that reduce the number of welfare cases, if there was a real value in the horsemeat sector? " she asked at the annual conference of the World Horse Welfare charity, of which she’s president. "I chuck that out for what it's worth because I think it needs a debate."

In next Sunday’s interview, conducted at Gatcombe Park, she’ll also talk about genetically modified foods, affordable housing in the countryside and the decision of her nephew, Prince William, to take up a career in farming.

Lyons says: “Princess Anne is a working farmer - as such she has a unique perspective on Britain's current rural agenda.”