Watch Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk live stream and on TV in UK | How to watch

Anthony Joshua takes on Oleksandr Usyk in one of his most intriguing fights to date live from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

AJ’s meteoric rise to the top of the heavyweight division was soured by Mexican fighter Andy Ruiz Jr two years ago, but after claiming his revenge in Saudi Arabia, he went on to dispatch Kubrat Pulev in 2020.

The 31-year-old continues to eye up the scalp of Tyson Fury, but must first come through a tantalising bout with Usyk this weekend if he is to set up a mega unification bout with The Gypsy King.

Usyk is a formidable opponent who boasts an undefeated record in 18 professional fights, mainly at Cruiserweight where he held all four major belts at once.

He has since stepped up a weight class to heavyweight and took out Dereck Chisora, leading to this huge clash against Joshua.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Joshua vs Usyk via live stream and TV.

Where is Joshua vs Usyk fight on?

Joshua faces Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London in front of a sell-out crowd of around 60,000 fans.

For those not lucky enough to boast a ticket to the main event, fear not. Check out all the details below for how to watch Joshua vs Usyk.

What channel is Joshua vs Usyk?

Fans can tune in to watch Joshua’s latest fight on Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off cost of £24.95, the same price as his previous bouts against Andy Ruiz Jr and Kubrat Pulev.

The fee also gets you six months of the NOW Sports Mobile Membership so you can keep track of all the biggest sporting events in the coming months while on the go.

Watch Joshua vs Usyk live stream

If you purchase the event via Sky Sports Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via TV or online through a live stream service.

Sky Sports Box Office can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

What time is Joshua vs Usyk?

TV coverage of Joshua vs Usyk starts from 6pm on Sky Sports Box Office platforms.

For more details, check out our Joshua vs Usyk fight time guide.

Joshua vs Usyk undercard

Lawrence Okolie vs Dilan Prasovic (WBO cruiserweight title)

Callum Smith vs Lenin Castillo

Campbell Hatton vs Izan Dura

Maxim Prodan vs Florian Marku

Christopher Ousley vs Khasan Baysangurov

Daniel Lapin vs Pawel Martyniuk

