Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk tickets: Fight date, UK start time and undercard

We may have to wait a little longer for the much-anticipated battle of the Brits between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury but Joshua has found a more than worthy replacement: Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk, also known as ‘The Cat’, was the former undisputed cruiserweight champion of the world from 2018 to 2019, and remains unbeaten in his 18 professional bouts after seeing off Derek Chisora in October.

Joshua will be putting his three heavyweight titles on the line in his match against the 34-year-old Ukrainian, and will need to win for a shot at becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis.

The 31-year-old’s planned bout with Fury, however, has been put on hold, as the Gypsy King will now be taking on Deontay Wilder for a third time after the American boxer activated his rematch clause.

But first will be the clash between Joshua and Usyk. Here’s everything you need to know about the fight between the two gold medallists.

How to buy Joshua v Usyk tickets

Tickets for Joshua v Usyk are not yet available, with the press release stating that an announcement will be made in due course.

However TicketPort is allowing users to register interest in tickets, and Ticketmaster has sold tickets for previous boxing matches. Check this page for updates as soon as we get them.

When is Joshua v Usyk?

Joshua v Usyk will take place on Saturday 25th September 2021.

What time is Joshua v Usyk?

As London is the host city this time, thankfully there’s no need to wait around until the early hours. The fight is scheduled to start around 10:30pm BST.

However, depending on the undercard, the fight may be brought forward somewhat but for now the ring walks are expected around 10pm.

Where is Joshua v Usyk held?

The fight will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Spurs’ stadiums have a history with iconic boxing matches – their former ground White Hart Lane hosted Frank Bruno’s defeat of Joe Bugner in October 1987.

The 60,000 seat stadium is expected to operate at full capacity – COVID restrictions permitting – but the BBC reports that sports events of 20,000 or more may require vaccination proof from the end of September.

A world of sport, direct to your inbox

Joshua v Usyk undercard

The undercard for Joshua v Usyk is yet to be announced but high-profile heavyweight Hughie Fury is the rumoured favourite to get a nod.

The 26-year-old cousin of the Gypsy King only has three losses to his name, and is likely looking to add to his 25 wins. There’s no word on who Fury could potentially face, however.

How to watch Joshua v Usyk in UK

The fight will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK. The pay-per-view price is yet to be confirmed but it will likely cost the usual £19.99.

International viewers will be able to watch the fight on live sports streaming service DAZN.

