Britain’s Joshua lost to Ukranian rival Usyk in their first fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September 2021, losing his world titles in the process.

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will be back in the ring for the second time in a heavyweight title rematch in Saudi Arabia today (Saturday 20th August).

The rematch was originally scheduled for May 2022 but was thrown into doubt following the Russian invasion of Ukraine that saw Usyk return to his homeland to enrol in military duty.

However, in March 2022, Usyk left his homeland to begin his training camp and will no doubt be eyeing a second victory over Joshua.

Joshua has admitted he’d find boxing tough if the roles were reversed and his homeland was at war, and that he has only respect for his rival.

He said: "If it was me, yes, my country being at war would definitely have an impact and I don’t know if it would be positive or negative."

He continued: "I don’t know how I would deal with it but I know it would be tough. I have never lived in anything like a conflict like that, so I don’t know the sort of ramifications it would have on me. But I respect what he has done 100 per cent. It’s his home, isn’t it? You have to defend your home. It is such a shame that civilians get the worst end of the bargain in wars, when it is a political issue.

"He is just trying to defend his community so I respect him," Joshua added. "I would have done the same, not as a boxer or a warrior, just as a general person. People have decided not to leave and to defend their homes, that has nothing to do with being a warrior. I respect what he has done."

What time is Joshua vs Usyk 2?

Joshua vs Usyk 2 is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Box Office on Saturday 20th August from 6pm UK time.

Usyk and Joshua are likely to make their ring walks at 10pm with the rematch expected to kick off at 10:30pm. But as ever, those times are subject to change.

Can I stream Joshua vs Usyk 2?

Yes, if you purchase the event via Sky Sports Box Office, you can choose to watch it via TV or online through a live stream service.

Sky Sports Box Office can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device, such as a phone or tablet.

