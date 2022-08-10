When is Usyk vs Joshua 2? Time, date and ring walks

AJ heads into a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in a bid to reclaim the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles after losing them in the pair's last outing.

Anthony Joshua knows it could be now or never for his ambitions of becoming an undisputed champion in his career.

Usyk won by unanimous decision at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last year and will be in no mood to relinquish his grip on the weight division.

The victor on the night will stand just two titles short of undisputed heavyweight champion of the world status. Tyson Fury owns the two remaining belts.

When is Usyk vs Joshua 2?

The fight takes place on Saturday 20th August 2022.

Usyk v Joshua appeared to be in doubt following the Russian invasion of Ukraine that saw Usyk return to his homeland to enrol in military duty.

However, a date for July was set, though that was pushed back a month due to the sheer amount of promotional work that has been done to attract a major crowd for this PPV event.

What time is Usyk v Joshua 2?

TV coverage of Usyk vs Joshua 2 starts from 6pm UK time on Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off cost of £26.95.

If you purchase the event via Sky Sports Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via TV or online through a live stream service.

Sky Sports Box Office can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Usyk vs Joshua 2 ring walk time

Usyk and Joshua are likely to make their ring walks at 10pm with the action expected to begin at 10:30pm.

However, a lot depends on the undercard. The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop.

Usyk vs Joshua 2 undercard

Badou Jack vs Richard Rivera

Callum Smith vs Mathieu Bauderlique (WBC light-heavyweight final eliminator)

Filip Hrgovic vs Zhilei Zhang (IBF heavyweight final eliminator)

Tyron Spong vs Andrew Tabiti

Daniel Lapin vs Jozef Jurko

Ramla Ali vs Crystal Garcia Nova

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Hector Alatorre

