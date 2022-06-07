The 37-mile Snaefell Mountain Course is one of the most treacherous and revered motorsport circuits in the world and draws in some of the finest riders to put their talents to the ultimate test.

The iconic – and notorious – Isle of Man TT returns to the sporting calendar following a two-year absence and it will be shown live on TV for the very first time in its history.

Victories in races are always welcome and celebrated, but racking up the fastest average speed around the course is seen as the ultimate prize. The current record was set in 2018 by Peter Hickman who averaged 135.45mph over the sub 17-minute, 37-mile trek.

That level of speed and treachery comes with a cost, however. The Isle of Man TT is so challenging, it has claimed the lives of 263 riders since it began in 1911. Since 1937, only one edition of the annual event has been staged without fatalities (1982).

Fans have deep respect for the riders who risk everything for glory in the week of hard racing, and more coverage than ever before will open up the TT to new viewers around the globe.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the Isle of Man TT in the UK, including full TV schedule and coverage details.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is the Isle of Man TT 2022?

The races started on Saturday 4th June 2022 and will run until Friday 10th June 2022.

Qualifying ran from Sunday 29th May until Friday 3rd June, now the full action is under way.

Check out the schedule and coverage details below.

How to watch Isle of Man TT on TV and live stream

The Isle of Man TT will be shown live on TV for the first time in its history this week. You can watch all the action on brand new streaming service TT+.

It is free to sign up to the service for a full library of original features and interviews, while the TT+ Live pass costs a one-off fee of £14.99 and includes full live coverage throughout the Isle of Man TT.

Isle of Man TT highlights

You can tune in to watch regular, hour-long highlights shows on ITV4.

The shows start at 9pm on each day of racing action from the Isle of Man TT featuring all the big moments of action.

Isle of Man TT TV schedule

All UK time.

Saturday 4th June

12:15pm

RST Superbike TT

Monday 6th June

10:45am

Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 1

1:10pm

3wheeling.media Sidecar TT Race 1

6:30pm

RL360 Superstock TT

Wednesday 8th June

11:45am

Bennetts Supertwin TT (4 laps)

2:45pm

Monster Energy Supersport TT Race (4 laps)

Friday 10th June

11:30am

3wheeling.media Sidecar TT Race 2 (3 laps)

1:15pm

Milwaukee Senior TT (6 laps)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.