How to watch Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul – fight date, undercard, TV and live stream details

Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring once again, not for a professional bout against a world champion but to take on YouTube supremo Logan Paul whose sole foray into boxing resulted in a loss to internet rival KSI. This is a stark contrast to Mayweather’s 50-0 record that boasts names such as Manny Pacquiao, Oscar De La Hoya, Saul Alvarez and MMA fighter Conor McGregor.

Paul, the much bigger man, has dreams of embarrassing the boxing great with ambitions to knock him out but Mayweather, known for his defensive mastery, is confident his skills far outweigh the size advantage of the YouTube star.

The exhibition will be contested over eight rounds and there will not be judges scoring the contest should it go the distance – however, knockouts are allowed. Both fighters will also not wear any headgear and there will be no official winner declared at the end of the bout.

Because of the size difference, Paul is contracted to weigh at 190lbs or less with Mayweather’s weight limit 160lbs.

Mayweather’s previous exhibition fight against MMA fighter Tenshin Nasukawa ended in a first round knockout for the boxing ace.

Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul fight date

Mayweather and Paul are scheduled to clash on Sunday, 6th June if you’re in the UK but if you’re in the US the fight date is Saturday the 5th.

What time is Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul?

Mayweather v Paul comes on air from midnight on the 6th June but it is unlikely their bout starts before 4am.

Where is Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul held?

The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida will host the bout and it will be the first time either man has competed there.

Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul undercard

Underneath the exhibition bout are a host of professional contests. The chief support contest is between former unified light-middleweight champion Jarrett Hurd and the Cuban Luis Arias.

Another noteworthy bout is between former light-heavyweight champion Badou Jack and the unbeaten Dervin Colina.

In addition, a number of prospects such as Jean Carlos Torres, Adrian Benton and Micky Scala have fights on the card.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul in UK

UK viewers can watch the fight through Sky Sports Box Office for the price of £16.95.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul in USA

American fans can watch the fight through Showtime PPV and order it for the price of $49.99.

