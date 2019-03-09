The Rockets limited the Toronto Raptors to less than triple digit points during their 107-95 win during midweek.

Now they must prepare for a big test against the fourth-placed team in the Western Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers lost out to the Chicago Bulls by a point earlier in the week.

Now they have an opportunity to draw level with the Indiana Pacers tonight ahead of the pair meeting on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Houston Rockets v Philadelphia 76ers game on TV and online.

What time is the Houston Rockets v Philadelphia 76ers game?

Houston Rockets v Philadelphia 76ers will tip off at 1:00am (UK time) in the early hours of Saturday 9th March 2019.

Where is the Houston Rockets v Philadelphia 76ers game?

The game will be played at the Toyota Center in downtown Houston, Texas.

The arena can hold around 18,000 fans and will be packed out as the Rockets gun for a seventh successive win.

How to watch and live stream Houston Rockets v Philadelphia 76ers

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Arena and Main Event channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

The last time the teams met, the Sixers ran riot in a 121-93 rout.

However, it’s tough to see the Rockets letting their winning streak slip at home.

Jimmy Butler is back for Philly while Chris Paul and Clint Capela are back for the hosts in a game they will sorely want to claim revenge in.

Prediction: Houston Rockets win

