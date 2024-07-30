It makes one wonder if there isn't someone out there who can run much faster than Usain Bolt but who simply wasn't in the right place at the right time...

More importantly, Glover also talks about how more women and girls should be encouraged to try sport. Very few people will be as determined or successful as her, but that's not her point. She spreads the word about sport to children all over the country in the hope that it might light a spark in someone who had never dreamt of taking part in sport and give them the chance to compete at any level.

Read the full interview with Glover in the new issue of Radio Times magazine, out now

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Don't miss the extraordinary story of 102-year-old Selma van de Perre and her exploits in the Dutch resistance during the Second World War.

The celebrity couple Emma and Matt Willis unveil their new Netflix dating show - Love Is Blind: UK.

Violinist Nicola Benedetti reflects on her music career and her role as director of the Edinburgh International Festival.

