...he posed for selfies...

...he even got into the crowd...

The fans loved it, but one man wasn't too happy...

More like this

His job was to usher Greg away from the track. But Greg didn't want to be ushered...

Like a politician running for office, he had hands to shake, autographs to sign and babies to kiss. Like this one...

So determined was he to give something back to the fans that he even pulled this brilliant dummy, which left the official trailing in his wake...

But eventually, enough was enough and Greg was hauled away...

Advertisement

...leaving us asking, what the hell is he going to do if he wins Gold...?