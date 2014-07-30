Greg Rutherford dodges Commonwealth Games steward to meet and greet fans
The English longjumper ducked and dived out of the grasp of a Games official to spend some quality time signing autographs, taking selfies and kissing babies after qualifying for the final
Britain's Olympic longjump gold medalist Greg Rutherford was on fine form at the Commonwealth Games yesterday. Not only did he qualify for the final but he also spent some quality time with the fans – despite the best efforts of a Games official to stop him...
Greg signed autographs...
...he posed for selfies...
...he even got into the crowd...
The fans loved it, but one man wasn't too happy...
More like this
His job was to usher Greg away from the track. But Greg didn't want to be ushered...
Like a politician running for office, he had hands to shake, autographs to sign and babies to kiss. Like this one...
So determined was he to give something back to the fans that he even pulled this brilliant dummy, which left the official trailing in his wake...
But eventually, enough was enough and Greg was hauled away...
...leaving us asking, what the hell is he going to do if he wins Gold...?