Team USA lead the all-time charts with 10 victories to eight, but returning Team Europe captain Suzann Pettersen will be determined to close the gap further.

The sides will be comprised of 12 players each, featuring qualified stars and captains picks.

Pettersen has been able to call on Charley Hull and Celine Boutier, ranked No. 9 and No. 11 in the world respectively.

More like this

Returning Team USA captain Stacy Lewis boasts world No. 1 Nelly Korda and No. 2 Lilia Vu among her ranks in a bid to reclaim control of the event.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the teams at the Solheim Cup 2024.

Solheim Cup 2024 teams and captains

Team USA

Captain: Stacy Lewis

Nelly Korda

Lilia Vu

Lauren Coughlin

Ally Ewing

Allisen Corpuz

Megan Khang

Andrea Lee

Rose Zhang

Alison Lee

Jennifer Kupcho

Sarah Schmelzel

Lexi Thompson

Team Europe

Captain: Suzann Pettersen

Celine Boutier

Maja Stark

Linn Grant

Leona Maguire

Carlota Ciganda

Madelene Sagstrom

Charley Hull

Esther Henseleit

Georgia Hall

Anna Nordqvist

Emily Pedersen

Albane Valenzuela

How to watch the Solheim Cup 2024 on TV and live stream

You can watch the Solheim Cup 2024 live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.