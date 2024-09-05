Solheim Cup 2024 teams and captains: Team USA v Team Europe confirmed
Your guide to the team line-ups at the Solheim Cup 2024.
The Solheim Cup 2024 is shaping up to be another another dramatic week as Europe aim to successfully defend their title once more.
Europe lifted the trophy in 2019 and 2021 and clung onto it with a draw in 2023 to blot a streak of blue through the recent history of the competition.
Team USA lead the all-time charts with 10 victories to eight, but returning Team Europe captain Suzann Pettersen will be determined to close the gap further.
The sides will be comprised of 12 players each, featuring qualified stars and captains picks.
Pettersen has been able to call on Charley Hull and Celine Boutier, ranked No. 9 and No. 11 in the world respectively.
Returning Team USA captain Stacy Lewis boasts world No. 1 Nelly Korda and No. 2 Lilia Vu among her ranks in a bid to reclaim control of the event.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the teams at the Solheim Cup 2024.
Solheim Cup 2024 teams and captains
Team USA
Captain: Stacy Lewis
- Nelly Korda
- Lilia Vu
- Lauren Coughlin
- Ally Ewing
- Allisen Corpuz
- Megan Khang
- Andrea Lee
- Rose Zhang
- Alison Lee
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Lexi Thompson
Team Europe
Captain: Suzann Pettersen
- Celine Boutier
- Maja Stark
- Linn Grant
- Leona Maguire
- Carlota Ciganda
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Charley Hull
- Esther Henseleit
- Georgia Hall
- Anna Nordqvist
- Emily Pedersen
- Albane Valenzuela
How to watch the Solheim Cup 2024 on TV and live stream
You can watch the Solheim Cup 2024 live on Sky Sports.
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
