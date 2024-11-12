Only Thriston Lawrence can prevent another overall Rory victory. The South African must win the event and hope McIlroy slips out of the top 11 to complete a smash-and-grab victory.

There are a number of PGA Tour cards up for grabs across the board for rising stars to aim for, while a host of seasoned veterans will turn out for the season finale in the United Arab Emirates.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch DP World Tour Championship 2024.

When is the DP World Tour Championship 2024?

The DP World Tour Championship kicks off on Thursday 14th November 2024.

The tournament will run until Sunday 17th November 2024, with the final round taking place on that day.

How to watch the DP World Tour Championship 2024 on TV and live stream

You can watch the DP World Tour Championship 2024 live on Sky Sports Golf.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

DP World Tour Championship 2024 schedule

All UK time.

Thursday 14th November

From 7am on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW

Friday 15th November

From 7am on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW

Saturday 16th November

From 7am on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW

Sunday 17th November

From 6:30am on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW

