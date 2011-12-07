Croft, who had commentated on the radio for the previous five seasons, will share commentating duties for free practice sessions with another BBC colleague, former driver Anthony Davidson.

"In Martin Brundle we have the outstanding F1 broadcaster - on the track and in broadcasting, he's proved it time and again," said Sky Sports executive producer Martin Turner.

"Working alongside him, David Croft is a passionate, experienced commentator and Anthony Davidson can bring great technical knowledge to live practice sessions."

Ted Kravitz and Natalie Pinkham will report from the pit lane during each race, while Kravitz will co-present a magazine show on the channel with Sky Sports News’s Georgie Thompson.

Sky rugby presenter Simon Lazenby will present race weekend coverage, while ex-ITV F1 presenter Steve Rider will present a series of big interviews with driving legends for Sky Sports.

The broadcaster will show every race of the season live on their dedicated F1 channel, while the BBC will show ten live grands prix with TV highlights for the remaining races.

The BBC team will continue to broadcast all races live on 5 Live or 5 Live Sports Extra alongside live text and audio commentary online.

Presenter Jake Humphrey, pundits David Coulthard and Eddie Jordan, and pit lane reporter Lee McKenzie have already confirmed their places on the BBC F1 coverage team.