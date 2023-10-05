Teammate Sergio Pérez is the only driver who can mathematically halt Verstappen from being crowned, but he is looking over his shoulder rather than looking ahead at the flying Dutchman up front.

Pérez is under major pressure to deliver in the final weeks of the season. He retired from the Japanese Grand Prix and has only recorded one podium in four weeks, with fourth and eighth place finishes making up the rest of a lukewarm stint.

Lando Norris is in top form heading into the Qatar Grand Prix, but he remains well out of contention to finish in the top three drivers. Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso appear best-placed to challenge Pérez for second in the weeks to come.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Qatar Grand Prix 2023 on TV and live stream.

Check out more Formula 1 coverage: F1 calendar 2023 | How to watch F1 on TV | F1 beginner's guide | F1 highlights | F1 presenters | F1 on Channel 4

When is the Qatar Grand Prix?

The Qatar Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 8th October 2023.

The race begins at 6pm, meaning a later start than usual for British fans.

How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix on TV

The Qatar Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 4:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream Qatar Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Qatar Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 6th October

Practice 1 – 2:30pm

Qualifying – 6pm

Saturday 7th October

Sprint Shootout – 2pm

Sprint – 6:30pm

Sunday 8th October

Race – 6pm

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.