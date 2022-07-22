Max Verstappen leads the way in the driver's championship with a sizeable 38-point lead over Ferrari star Charles Leclerc.

The French Grand Prix marks the mid-point of the Formula 1 calendar with just one more race after this weekend before the summer break.

However, the reigning world champion Verstappen hasn't had it all his own way. Issues with his Red Bull at Silverstone led to the Dutchman finishing seventh, opening the door for a potential comeback from the chasing pack.

Mercedes continue their upward trend with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell coming in third and fourth respectively in Austria last time out. Neither has won a race in 2022 so far, but you get the feeling that could change in the near future.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the French Grand Prix 2022 including start time, dates and TV details, as well as our analysis of the big storylines to come.

French Grand Prix date

The French Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 24th July 2022.

Check out our F1 2022 calendar for the full list of races and results throughout the season.

French Grand Prix start time

The race begins at 2pm UK time on Sunday 24th July 2022.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times below.

French Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

French Grand Prix practice time

Friday 22nd July

From 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 1pm

Practice 2 – 4pm

Saturday 23rd July

From 11:45am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 12pm

French Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 23rd July

From 2pm on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 3pm

French Grand Prix race time

Sunday 24th July

From 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 7pm

How to watch French Grand Prix on TV

The French Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm on Sunday 24th July.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

There will also be free-to-air highlights of the race on Channel 4 from 6:30pm on Sunday evening.

Live stream French Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

French Grand Prix preview

1. The summer break approaches

It may be more of a symbolic marker than boast a tangible effect in the grand scheme of the season, but drivers will be determined to finish the first half of the campaign with a flourish.

Psychologically, if Charles Leclerc can head into the break within 25 points of Verstappen, it would set up a fascinating second half of the season and would ramp up the pressure on Max to perform.

Should Verstappen land a victory and a podium before the break, he will sleep easy on his holidays.

2. Mercedes rising

Mercedes are coming through the pack and look capable of really disrupting the top order in the weeks to come.

Russell and Hamilton sit fifth and sixth in the driver standings respectively and a good result here could nudge Russell beyond Carlos Sainz.

A victory for Mercedes in either of the next two races would send a real shot across the bows in terms of future ambitions.

3. Schumacher on the up

Mick Schumacher's seat was starting to look precarious in 2022 following a series of smashes and crashes, but his form has taken a dramatic upsurge in recent weeks.

Haas upgrades have helped Schumacher up to eighth and sixth in recent weeks. They clearly have the bones of a fast car without the resources to develop as often as they would like to.

Teammate Kevin Magnussen also finished 10th and eighth in the last two weeks and will be keen to remain among the top half of the grid.

French Grand Prix prediction

