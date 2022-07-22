French Grand Prix 2022 start time: F1 practice, qualifying, race schedule on TV
Your complete guide to the French Grand Prix 2022 start time, plus full TV schedule for race weekend, including practice, qualifying and the GP itself.
The French Grand Prix marks the mid-point of the Formula 1 calendar with just one more race after this weekend before the summer break.
Max Verstappen leads the way in the driver's championship with a sizeable 38-point lead over Ferrari star Charles Leclerc.
However, the reigning world champion Verstappen hasn't had it all his own way. Issues with his Red Bull at Silverstone led to the Dutchman finishing seventh, opening the door for a potential comeback from the chasing pack.
Mercedes continue their upward trend with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell coming in third and fourth respectively in Austria last time out. Neither has won a race in 2022 so far, but you get the feeling that could change in the near future.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the French Grand Prix 2022 including start time, dates and TV details, as well as our analysis of the big storylines to come.
French Grand Prix date
The French Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 24th July 2022.
Check out our F1 2022 calendar for the full list of races and results throughout the season.
French Grand Prix start time
The race begins at 2pm UK time on Sunday 24th July 2022.
We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times below.
French Grand Prix schedule
All UK time.
French Grand Prix practice time
Friday 22nd July
From 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1
Practice 1 – 1pm
Practice 2 – 4pm
Saturday 23rd July
From 11:45am on Sky Sports F1
Practice 3 – 12pm
French Grand Prix qualifying time
Saturday 23rd July
From 2pm on Sky Sports F1
Qualifying – 3pm
French Grand Prix race time
Sunday 24th July
From 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1
Race – 7pm
How to watch French Grand Prix on TV
The French Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm on Sunday 24th July.
All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.
Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.
There will also be free-to-air highlights of the race on Channel 4 from 6:30pm on Sunday evening.
Live stream French Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
French Grand Prix preview
1. The summer break approaches
It may be more of a symbolic marker than boast a tangible effect in the grand scheme of the season, but drivers will be determined to finish the first half of the campaign with a flourish.
Psychologically, if Charles Leclerc can head into the break within 25 points of Verstappen, it would set up a fascinating second half of the season and would ramp up the pressure on Max to perform.
Should Verstappen land a victory and a podium before the break, he will sleep easy on his holidays.
2. Mercedes rising
Mercedes are coming through the pack and look capable of really disrupting the top order in the weeks to come.
Russell and Hamilton sit fifth and sixth in the driver standings respectively and a good result here could nudge Russell beyond Carlos Sainz.
A victory for Mercedes in either of the next two races would send a real shot across the bows in terms of future ambitions.
3. Schumacher on the up
Mick Schumacher's seat was starting to look precarious in 2022 following a series of smashes and crashes, but his form has taken a dramatic upsurge in recent weeks.
Haas upgrades have helped Schumacher up to eighth and sixth in recent weeks. They clearly have the bones of a fast car without the resources to develop as often as they would like to.
Teammate Kevin Magnussen also finished 10th and eighth in the last two weeks and will be keen to remain among the top half of the grid.
French Grand Prix prediction
Check out our French Grand Prix predictions guide coming soon...
