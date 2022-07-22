Le Castellet will host the penultimate race before the summer break and Max Verstappen will be determined to extend his dominance at the top of the charts.

The Formula 1 championship battle is nicely poised going into the French Grand Prix this weekend.

However, one slip from the Red Bull star could open the door for Ferrari ace Charles Leclerc to sneak in and give himself a shot at the title in the second half of the campaign.

RadioTimes.com brings you our top predictions ahead of the French Grand Prix in 2022.

French Grand Prix predictions

1. The last French Grand Prix of the decade

Sad, but true. For a nation with such fervour for motorsport, it's a shame to see the French Grand Prix put to rest.

Circuit Paul Ricard is not a classic, nor is it particularly memorable beyond the 'big ASDA car park' energy it exudes, but it is a shame that this is likely to be the last GP on French soil this decade.

We're playing the long game with this prediction so come back in 2030 to check whether we got it right. Circuit Paul Ricard's contract is up after this race, and with the Middle East and US appearing to be the most likely destinations for races in the future, France could be left on the shelf.

2. Mercedes winner

Go on then, somebody has to predict it one of these days. Mercedes will put a driver on top of the podium at Le Castellet this weekend.

It's a track that should suit their car, and they'll have no trouble getting heat into their tyres on the scorching surfaces, an issue that has plagued them in 2022 so far.

Mercedes' qualifying lap times have shown plenty of promise lately and we could even see a pole-sitter emerge from Russell or Hamilton this weekend if they go all-out for it.

3. (At least one) Ferrari DNF

Ferrari have a rapid, rapid car, but one that doesn't seem to be able to keep itself in one functioning piece, particularly in hot conditions.

In four of the hottest races so far in 2022, Ferrari have lost seven cars that use their power unit to DNFs, including some of their own cars.

Temperatures are soaring across France at the moment and there is big pressure on Ferrari to shore up those reliability issues before the sun has an opportunity to wreak havoc with their weekend.

Who will win the French Grand Prix?

Here we go. While George Russell has been consistently brilliant this season so far, we're tipping his teammate to do the business in France.

Should our theory play out and Hamilton can land pole, he is the ultimate driver to ride out a Grand Prix from the front. He has nous and stamina for a fight at the front. He is starving for a victory and will push himself – and his car – to the limits here.

Winner: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

How to watch French Grand Prix on TV

The French Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm on Sunday 24th July 2022.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

There will also be free-to-air highlights of the race on Channel 4 from 11pm on Sunday.

Live stream French Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

