Formula 1 2018 TV coverage guide: French Grand Prix, live from the Circuit Paul Ricard

Find out how to watch the race live on TV in the UK below, with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 race coverage.

Qualifying: Saturday 23rd June

Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1, with qualifying starting at 3pm. Highlights on Channel 4 from 6.30pm.

Race Day: Sunday 24th June

Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1, with the race starting at 3.10pm. That means that England football fans can tune in to the World Cup match against Panama before switching over to watch Lewis Hamilton in action.

Formula 1 highlights from the French Grand Prix will be available on Channel 4 from 10.15pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra has qualifying coverage from 1.55pm on Saturday. Live coverage of the race itself is available only via the BBC Sport website, with both World Cup football and England cricket taking over on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra.