First Grand Prix: 1962

Track length: 5.543 km

Number of laps: 56

Lap record: 1:34.223, Juan Pablo Montoya, 2004

Another product of political enterprise, the Sepang International track was dreamt up by Kuala Lumpur Premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

It was his vision to place the track centre-stage as part of the country's accelerated project of industrialisation.

The circuit made its debut in 1999 and, although Eddie Irvine crossed the line first with Ferrari, Mika Hakkinen and McLaren were handed the win after both Irvine and his team-mate Michael Schumacher were disqualified for a technical infringement.

The track itself is known for its long, high-speed straights and tight corners, making it the ideal circuit for overtaking.

Hugely technical, the circuit is said to be a drivers' favourite as it forces them to put their driving skills to the toughest of tests.

2012 memory: Sergio Perez fluffing his big chance at glory, hitting the curb on turn 14 with just 10 laps to go as he chased down eventual winner Fernando Alonso.

Previous winners

2012: Fernando Alonso

2011: Sebastian Vettel

2010: Sebastian Vettel

2009: Jenson Button

2008: Kimi Raikkonen