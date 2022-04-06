Australian Grand Prix predictions 2022 | Winner and teams to watch

The traditional season curtain-raiser was cancelled on the eve of the 2020 Grand Prix due to the growing threat of the coronavirus outbreak, but teams are back and raring to go.

The Australian Grand Prix returns to the F1 calendar with the first race around Albert Park, Melbourne since 2019 following the COVID pandemic.

McLaren star Daniel Ricciardo will be desperate to put on a show for his home fans after experiencing a poor start to the season.

Ferrari and Red Bull are expected to fight it out for supremacy at the top once again, but how is this weekend going to pan out?

RadioTimes.com brings you our top predictions ahead of the Australian Grand Prix in 2022.

Australian Grand Prix predictions

1. Lots of overtaking

First and foremost, we need to talk about the track. It's an all-new conundrum for the drivers to solve in 2022 with some crucial remodelling and a completely new surface to compete on.

The previously twisty, technical circuit has enjoyed liberal doses of surgery, including the removal of the Turn 9-10 chicane that will now see drivers sweep around from Turn 6 to Turn 11 in a far quicker, far more sweeping manner, almost akin to the long sweeping curves of Jeddah last time out.

Five other corners have been widened with varying degrees of subtlety, all designing to speed up the track and offer more chances to overtake. Oh, and there will four DRS zones, reportedly. All of those ingredients, combined with the fact that DRS looks more powerful than ever and cars are racing very closely in 2022, should lead to overtaking for fun.

2. Mercedes off the pace... again

Once again, Toto Wolff has poured cold water on any chance of a Mercedes resurgence this weekend, claiming the team are yet to stumble across an elusive "magic fix".

The sweeping changes of the track should play right into the hands of Red Bull and Ferrari who both looked scorching through those similar curved straights in Saudi Arabia.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will be frustrated, no doubt. Don't expect either driver to fall out of the points but they look set for another top-six finish without particularly excelling.

3. Ferrari to finish 1-2

Data suggests Red Bull have the edge in terms of straight-line speed while Ferrari are handling corners superbly.

Verstappen successfully fended off the Ferrari drivers in Jeddah, while Perez was incredibly unlucky to fall away from the lead after his pit stop.

However, while the Albert Park track has opened up drastically in the middle sector, there are still a handful of 90-degree corners to contend with and short runs of twisty track that could play nicely into Ferrari's hands.

Who will win the Australian Grand Prix?

It's hard to predict anyone not seated in a Ferrari or Red Bull this weekend. Duelling has certainly improved in 2022 but that's mainly among the midfield pack.

As mentioned, this track appears likely to favour Ferrari, who weren't far off Red Bull in Jeddah despite the speed deficit on the straights.

From here, it's a straight shoot-out between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. Leclerc may have defeated his teammate twice in two races so far, but Sainz has been under-appreciated so far going into 2022, like Perez prior to his Saudi qualifying run.

Sainz is finally building experience in a car capable of winning races on a regular basis, something Leclerc already boasts. As the season wears on, expect Sainz to flourish.

Winner: Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

