After a thrilling return in Miami, Formula 1 will head north to Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix – the next race in the calendar.

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Kimi Antonelli showed more than just speed to hold off McLaren’s Lando Norris in Florida and now sets his sights on a fourth consecutive race win.

The teenage sensation will hope to extend his lead over Mercedes teammate George Russell at the top of the Drivers’ World Championship on another sprint weekend but Montreal has been a happy hunting ground for Russell, who won there last year.

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will look to bounce back from Miami disappointment, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen remains a frustrated figure.

Circuit de Gilles-Villeneuve is a favourite among drivers – and fans can tune in to extensive coverage of the Canadian Grand Prix to see why.

Radio Times brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Canadian Grand Prix 2026 on TV and live stream.

What time is the F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2026?

The Canadian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 24 May 2026.

The race begins at 9pm UK time.

All UK times and dates.

Friday 22 May

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 5:30pm

Practice 1 – 5:30pm

Practice 2 – 9:30pm

Saturday 23 May

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 4pm

Sprint – 5pm

Qualifying – 9pm

Sunday 24 May

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 8pm

Race – 9pm

How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix on TV and live stream

The Canadian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 8pm this Sunday.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

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