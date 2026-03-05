The Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne marks the start of the 2026 Formula 1 season and a new era for the sport.

Regulation changes, overhauled cars and new tactics are set to shake up the status quo, with the opening weeks of the campaign expected to be a wild ride as all 11 teams get to grips with F1's new landscape.

Last year's curtain-raiser down under saw McLaren and Lando Norris stamp their authority, with the British driver earning the first race win of what would become a championship-winning campaign.

George Russell and Mercedes are the favourites coming out of pre-season, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton among the others tipped for success, but testing is one thing and racing is another.

The 24-race season will take drivers from Australia through Asia, the Middle East, and North America, before arriving in Europe and then concluding with a globe-trotting final stretch.

Radio Times brings you up to speed with the next F1 grand prix on the schedule for 2026.

When is the next F1 race?

The next F1 race is the Australian Grand Prix.

The race takes place on Sunday 8 March 2026.

It will begin at 4am UK time.

F1 2026 schedule of races

All UK time. (S) denotes sprint race qualifying.

Sunday 8th March: Australian Grand Prix – 4am UK time

Sunday 15th March: Chinese Grand Prix (S) – 7am UK time

Sunday 29th March: Japanese Grand Prix – 6am UK time

Sunday 12th April: Bahrain Grand Prix – 4pm UK time

Sunday 19th April: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – 6pm UK time

Sunday 3rd May: Miami Grand Prix (S) – 9pm UK time

Sunday 24th May: Canadian Grand Prix (S) – 9pm UK time

Sunday 7th June: Monaco Grand Prix – 2pm UK time

Sunday 14th June: Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix – 2pm UK time

Sunday 28th June: Austrian Grand Prix – 2pm UK time

Sunday 5th July: British Grand Prix (S) – 3pm UK time

Sunday 19th July: Belgian Grand Prix – 2pm UK time

Sunday 26th July: Hungarian Grand Prix – 2pm UK time

Sunday 23rd August: Dutch Grand Prix (S) – 2pm UK time

Sunday 6th September: Italian Grand Prix – 2pm UK time

Sunday 13th September: Spanish Grand Prix – 2pm UK time

Saturday 26th September: Azerbaijan Grand Prix – 12pm UK time

Sunday 11th October: Singapore Grand Prix (S) – 1pm UK time

Sunday 25th October: United States Grand Prix – 8pm UK time

Sunday 1st November: Mexico City Grand Prix – 8pm UK time

Sunday 8th November: São Paulo Grand Prix – 5pm UK time

Saturday 22nd November: Las Vegas Grand Prix – 4am UK time

Saturday 29th November: Qatar Grand Prix – 4pm UK time

Sunday 6th December: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – 1pm UK time

