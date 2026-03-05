Formula 1's new era takes its first steps as the 2026 season bursts into life at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne this weekend.

The start of any new campaign is thrilling but after significant rule changes and overhauls to the cars, excitement levels are at fever pitch ahead of what is expected to be an unpredictable opening stretch.

Though Mercedes and Ferrari are the teams with the most pre-season momentum, writing off 2025 winner Lando Norris, four-time world champion Max Verstappen, or, to some extent, anyone, at this stage would be foolish.

The 2026 F1 season is set to be a rollercoaster ride and fans in the UK will have plenty of options when it comes to tuning in over the weeks and months to come.

Once again, Sky Sports has the lion's share of the coverage this year, while viewers can also tune into highlights of every race, as well as the British Grand Prix live, on Channel 4. We have all the details below.

Radio Times brings you all the details on how to watch F1 live on TV via Sky F1, plus full TV schedule and coverage details.

How to watch F1 on TV in UK

Every Formula 1 race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Channel 4 will show highlights throughout the season, as well as live coverage of the British Grand Prix on free-to-air TV.

Watch F1 live stream online

Sky Sports customers can live stream races via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

F1 TV schedule this weekend – Australian Grand Prix 2026

All UK times and dates.

Friday 6 March

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 1am

Practice 1 – 1:30am

Practice 2 – 5am

Saturday 7 March

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 1:10am

Practice 3 – 1:30am

Qualifying – 5am

Sunday 8 March

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 2:30am

Race – 4am

