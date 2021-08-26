Belgian Grand Prix 2021 TV schedule: How to watch and times for practice, qualifying, race

It’s not often that the Formula 1 season screeches into a summer break with so much uncertainty, so much tension, so many scores to be settled, and the Belgian Grand Prix is ready to bear the weight of it all this weekend live on TV.

Advertisement

The pause in the F1 calendar 2021 may not have been a welcome break for anyone.

Six drivers recorded a DNF in the last race, including most of the upper-midfield, and Sebastian Vettel was stripped of his second place finish after failing to provide a litre of fuel from his engine at the end of the race.

Max Verstappen has crashed in his last two races, Lewis Hamilton is growing in confidence, Esteban Ocon has first first race win in F1, Fernando Alonso has signed a new deal, George Russell is gunning for Valtteri Bottas’ seat at Mercedes and if you’re not excited by all of those ingredients being poured into one race around glorious Spa – potentially in the rain – then F1 simply isn’t for you.

We can’t wait for the lights to go out in Belgium as this most unpredictable season gears up to go again and wow crowds around the world.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the Belgian Grand Prix 2021 including dates, times and TV details, as well as exclusive analysis from Sky Sports F1 commentator Crofty ahead of every race.

When is the Belgian Grand Prix?

The Belgian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 29th August 2021.

Check out our full F1 2021 calendar for the list of dates and upcoming races.

What time does the Belgian Grand Prix start in the UK?

The race begins at 2pm on Sunday 29th August 2021.

We’ve included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times below.

Belgian Grand Prix schedule

Friday 27th August

From 10am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 10:30am

Practice 2 – 2pm

Saturday 28th August

From 10:45am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 11am

Qualifying – 2pm

Sunday 29th August

From 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 2pm

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to watch Belgian Grand Prix on TV

The Belgian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

How to live stream the Belgian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Belgian Grand Prix preview

With Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft

What will happen next in the title battle?

DC: I don’t know what to expect at all! We were getting rather used to Red Bull domination and Max Verstappen winning races but, in the last couple of races, Max has had first lap crashes and he has seen a 33-point lead disappear and turn into an eight-point deficit.

This will be a test from Max Verstappen to see just how calm and collected he is, because he wouldn’t have foreseen what’s happened in the last couple of races. I think Mercedes, from Red Bull’s standpoint, will be a worry – the way Mercedes seem to be competing more on an even keel on the track. I couldn’t predict what’s gonna happen between Lewis and Max any more accurately than I can predict what races we’re going to be going to and how many races we’re going to be going to for the rest of the season, because that’s all up in the air.

Either Max or Lewis could win this championship and whoever does will come out a deserving winner. They’re both driving very well, they’re both in very competitive cars. You’d tend to say that Lewis has more of a chance based on his experience in winning titles but that’s not counting Max out – it could go either way. We’re in for a treat! It’s absolutely fabulous to watch race after race.

Who are you looking out for in the second half of the season?

DC: Well, Lando Norris has had a brilliant start to this year, that point-scoring streak that stood at 15 races would have carried on but for the incident in Turn 1 in Hungary. He’s gone away, he’s chilled out with his mates, he’ll come back eager for more of the same and he will deliver more of the same, but I think McLaren face a renewed challenge from Ferrari.

I’m looking to see Carlos Sainz push on after what has been a very good start to his Ferrari career. I think we’ll see more from him in the second half of the year. He’s been another standout driver for me this season. I really do think we’ll see more battles between the old McLaren teammates Norris and Sainz in the second half. The fact that Ferrari and McLaren are level on 63 points is not a surprise as well.

The Ferrari engine upgrade seems to have delivered something for them; the car is a lot better than it was last year. That’s going to be fascinating. There’s a fascinating second half to come with lots and lots of questions.

Who does the track favour?

DC: Spa is a beautiful track to watch Formula One cars. There are high-speed straights, high-speed corners, a slow hairpin, where we often see carnage at the first turn, iconic corners on the Formula One calendar, undulations and the threat of inclement weather.

You’re never more than five minutes away from the rain it seems at Spa. It’s a sunny day as we talk today, I’m sure it’ll be pouring down by the time we get to the track. There’ll be a big Dutch contingent, there’ll be plenty of Dutch fans here to cheer on Max, but is it a circuit for Red Bull? They have not been the fastest on the straights at recent races. Do they need a bit more top speed to stave off the threat from the Mercedes behind? They could get pole here and find themselves down in third by the time they get to the chicane at the end of the straight.

It’s a circuit that places huge demands on driver and car. You need the downforce through some of the turns, but you need that top-end speed as well, so you can’t put too much downforce on otherwise you’re sitting duck on the straights. It’s a proper driver’s circuit. Everybody loves Spa. What better place to come back and kick-start Part Two than at a circuit we all know and love and with the threat of rain always hanging over as well?

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.