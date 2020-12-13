Last week, Hamilton's replacement George Russell finished ninth at the Sakhir Grand Prix – which was won by Racing Point's Sergio Perez – and it's possible that he could find himself standing in for his fellow Brit once again.

As for the F1 constructor standings, Mercedes and Red Bull have had first and second place respectively wrapped up for quite some time, but there is still some intrigue concerning the race for third place.

Racing Point are firmly in the driver's seat for the podium finish after Perez's win last week, but they are just 10 points ahead of McLaren, with Renault a further 12 points behind them.

More like this

Check out our guide to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix including dates, times and TV information.

Stay in pole position Get on track with the latest F1 updates - and an exclusive interview with Sky Sports' David Croft ahead of every race! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 13th December 2020 and is the final race of the 2020 Formula 1 season.

Check out the full F1 2020 calendar for the list of dates and upcoming races.

What time does it start?

The race begins at 1:10pm (UK time) on Sunday.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend further down the page.

What channel is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports.

All races have been shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season, and this is the case again.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix online

You can watch the Grand Prix with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

What time is Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice?

Friday 11th December (from 8:30am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 1 – 9am

Practice 2 – 1pm

Saturday 12th December (from 9:45am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 3 – 10am

What time is Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying?

Saturday 12th December (from 12pm on Sky Sports F1)

Qualifying – 1pm

What time is Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Sunday 13th December (from 11:30am on Sky Sports F1)

Race – 1:10pm

For the full breakdown of F1 races coming up check out our F1 2020 calendar guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.