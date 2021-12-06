Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 start time: F1 practice, qualifying, race schedule on TV
Your complete guide to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 start time, plus full TV schedule for race weekend, including practice, qualifying and the GP itself.
Published:
The final race on the F1 calendar 2021 has arrived and the stage is set for one of the most pulsating races of a generation.
Max Verstappen will roll onto the grid alongside Lewis Hamilton in a show-stopping duel between the two finest drivers of this era. One, a rising Red Bull megastar eager to claim his first world title, the other, a Mercedes veteran and seven-time champion of the world.
Both Verstappen and Hamilton head into this one with precisely 396.5 points each to their name. Simply, whoever finishes higher in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will win the F1 2021 Driver’s Championship title. The stakes could not be any higher.
Tensions erupted last weekend at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as Verstappen and Hamilton made contact once again amid a backdrop of two red flags, multiple safety cars and a host of major, real-time calls from the stewards throughout the race.
The atmosphere going into this final race could not be more highly charged, the drama could not be more intense, the prize could not be greater. Buckle up.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 including start time, dates and TV details, as well as exclusive analysis from Sky Sports F1 commentator Crofty.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix date
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 12th December 2021.
Check out our full F1 2021 calendar for the full list of results throughout the 2021 season.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start time
The race begins at 1pm on Sunday 12th December 2021.
We’ve included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times below.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix schedule
Friday 10th December
From 9am on Sky Sports F1
Practice 1 – 9:30am
Practice 2 – 1pm
Saturday 11th December
From 9:45am on Sky Sports F1
Practice 3 – 10am
Qualifying – 1pm
Sunday 12th December
From 11:30am on Sky Sports F1
Race – 1pm
How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on TV
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1.
All races are shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.
Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.
Live stream Abu Dhabi Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix preview
Exclusive chat with Sky Sports F1 commentator David “Crofty” Croft.
COMING SOON.
If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.